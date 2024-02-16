Anambra APC Yet to Decide on 2025 Guber Candidate –Duru

Nze Chidi Duru is the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the party’s readiness for the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, and developments in Anambra APC ahead of the 2025 guber election in the state, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your assessment of the current Abdullahi Ganduje-led leadership of the APC?

I served under the regime of Abdullahi Adamu and now Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. They all came with their strengths. Again, they all worked in the interest of the party, to position the party in the minds of Nigerians and as a strong platform based on which people can aspire to all the available elective positions, to run and have the possibility of winning. When it was thought that a Muslim-Muslim ticket was not attractive, APC embraced it and Nigerians embraced it and voted for the party and the challenge now is to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Nigeria. His Excellency Abdullahi Ganduje has also come with his attitude and attributes to the leadership of the party. He is more open, he is a grass- roots politician. He has an open door policy and he would like to meet anybody so long as it is a discussion about how to institutionalize democracy within the ranks and files of the structures of APC. It is still early to assess him because he is less than seven months in the leadership of the party.

Governorship election will hold in your state, Anambra, in 2025. Can you tell us about your party’s plan to win the state?

There will be an election not just in Anambra next year but there will be an election in the next six to seven months, particularly in Edo and Ondo states, and after that, it will be the off-season election in Anambra State. The party is working harder to see and make sure that as a mini- mum, we will win the two states that are available this year. Everything is being done; one is to make sure that we have credible primaries that will throw up our gubernatorial candidates in both elections, whether it is in Edo State or Ondo State. What this is supposed to have taught us is that unless we have a candidate that appeals to the people, then you will not be able to find that appeal that would attract the electorate to vote for the candidate in the ultimate election. It is easy to win a primary election because you can conjecture some platforms based on which a favoured candidate can emerge but thereafter that candidate will now have to face the electorate.

So, as a principle, the National Working Committee (NWC) has concluded that we must allow free, fair, transparent primaries to throw the candidates of the party in the two elections in question. I’m sure that because you must have read the recently released schedule of election timetable for Edo State, the primary will be held in February and we’re holding a stakeholders’ meeting with all the gladiators, the stakeholders in Edo State on the need to have a free and fair election, where a proper candidate that is appealing will emerge at our congress. If what we are thinking and the way we are working is anything to come by, I think that APC will win the two elections coming up this year.

There is a new trend in the APC, a trend of charging high fees for expression of interest and nomination forms. Senatorial aspirants pay N20 million, while governorship aspirants pay N50 million. Many Nigerians are worried that this is impeding participation. As the Deputy National Organising Secretary, why is the party charging high fees for expression of interest and nomination forms?

You must commend the party under Dr. Ganduje for remaining consistent, notwithstanding that inflation has gone up in the country; notwithstanding that the value of the naira has depreciated in the last few months. What we’re charging today was the same as what we charged in 2022, when we held primaries in all the available seats in Nigeria, whether it was House of Assembly, House of Representatives, senatorial, gubernatorial and presidential elections. We didn’t add one kobo more on the charges. So, it’s not a trend, it’s remaining faithful to the fact that we understand that we’re living in a challenging and very difficult time and therefore to cultivate candidates that will be popular to fly the flag of the party, we need to show understanding in such a way that it does not unduly exercise a burden on them to be able to buy a form whether it is an expression of interest form or the nomination form. But bear in mind something that is also remarkable, which even the opposition parties are yet to emulate. For our youths and our women; the forms were made available to them literarily for free.

Having said that, also bear in mind the political space in which we operate. Politics is all about money, it’s all about expenses and if you need to be in it, you should be able to buy the forms. You should also be in the position to also canvass your ideas and philosophies before the electorate. All these cost money but APC has shown greater understanding than any other political party in Nigeria that they didn’t add one kobo on top of the fee that was charged in the 2022 primaries.

Ahead of the 2025 Anambra governorship election, some of the aspirants, who are willing to contest are saying that the party is likely to cede its ticket to a new entrant, Senator Ifeanyi Uba. Can you clarify this?

A decision must be made clearly and I believe that it must be understood. Anambra State has not decided on who the flag bearer of the party will be. Anambra State won’t be different from any other state where the gladiators will be allowed to compete in a free, fair and transparent atmosphere. Whether it is a current member of the party or a new entrant in the party, there will be a primary election. What is important and what is constant in the minds of party members in Anambra is the fact that we want to win the forthcoming election in the state. That is what is uppermost in the minds of Anambra APC members and we are working towards that and we are working harder to achieve that and we will find the candidate who will help us win that election. Nothing has been decided, nothing will be micromanaged. Nobody has been identified as a candidate of the party ahead of time. There’ll be a primary election and a candidate that will be arrived at based on that will be someone who enjoys the support of members of the party in Anambra State.

Is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) incumbency factor in the state not a threat to APC?

We do have an incumbency factor at the federal level, and like I said, when we have a candidate, who is appealing across board, across all the tendencies in the state, religious divides, the gender sensitivity, across the zones in the state, has an appeal within the state and then backed up by the formidable machinery of the APC which is an irresistible political party that is beginning to attract the who and who in Anambra State, it will become a ticket that will be appealing and irresistible.

The Goodluck Jonathan administration convoked a national confab that made some recommendations, one of which was that the country should be restructured, but the Muhammadu Buhari administration discarded it alongside the APC Restructuring Committee report. What are your thoughts on the call for restructuring?

I believe that the fourth estate of the realm should take leadership in canvassing the adoption and implementation of not just the confab report but more importantly, the El-Rufai report that was set up and literary adopted with some improvements in the outcome of the confab report. Restructuring is the ideology and philosophy of the party based on which the current administration campaigned. The issue of the evolution of power and restructuring is embedded in that report and I would like to charge, as much as we are making the efforts internally to throw up that report to hold the government to account and to implement the five points based on which we campaigned to Nigerians. I will also charge the fourth estate of the realm to throw it as a Bible and article of faith on the face of our leaders to ensure that part of the report is implemented. It’s good for Nigeria, it will work for Nigeria and it will be best for Nigeria because what that would have achieved is that the overhead cost in governance will be substantially removed; level playing field both in business and politics will be enhanced, and Nigerians in their areas of influence will be given a sense of belonging that this country belongs to you and I. We have no other country to call our own other than Nigeria. So, you have more charge on that because you have our party philosophy; you have the manifesto, you have the El- Rufai report and the confab report.

You are qualified to run for governorship election in Anambra State. Should Anambrarians ask you to come out and lead them in 2025, will you join the race?

I know Anambrarians will not ask me to run.