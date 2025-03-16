Anambra APC Ward Congress Ends In Confusion

Share

The ward Congress election for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State ended in confusion following a delay in the announcement of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the eight-man Congress Committee members of the party headed by Mohammed Abubakar are nowhere to be found as it was alleged that they have gone into hiding.

Already, there is anxiety within the camps of all the seven Governorship aspirants who were cleared last week by the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja due to the delay in making public the outcome of the Congress election by delegates across the 326 wards of Anambra.

The majority of the party stakeholders are protesting that Committee members have yet to release the results of the Congress 24 hours after it was held across the wards in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Accusing fingers are pointing at the State chairman of the APC, Basil Ejidike, over alleged sell out and compromise of the exercise with members of the National Congress Committee deployed to the state for the election.

Among the governorship aspirants who vied to be elected by 1, 630 delegates across the 326 wards during the Ward Congress of the party include Paul Chukwuma, Obiora Francis Okonkwo, Nicholas Chukwujekwu Ukachukwu, Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo and Esozie Madu.

The committee is made up of Mohammad Abubakar as Chairman, Egogbamu Okoro, Ba’ande Imam and Augustine Agada.

Other members of the committee include Babangida Abdullahi, Umar Augie, Chibuzor Nduaguda and Emma Eneukwu, the party’s National Secretary.

As at Saturday evening, it was learnt that Paul Chukwuma, who is a major contender in the governorship race, is in a fierce battle for the delegates’ nod to emerge as the party’s flag bearer ahead of the APC gubernatorial primaries billed for 5th April 2025.

Also in the race is the popular billionaire chieftain of the party and revered academia Obiora Okonkwo and Nicholas Ukachukwu who are out to give Paul Chukwuma a run for his money and wits.

A protest by some supporters of the major aspirants almost affected the process, but for the last minute intervention of those aspirants who called off the protest.

At 1:50 pm on Sunday, the complex was deserted, even as a few party members were seen around the area, stranded with no clue as to what the outcome of the Ward Congress was.

As of 3:29 pm on Sunday, the eight-member committee were neither seen nor heard on the state of things concerning the Ward Congress election.

It was also learnt that key actors among the aspirants are rooting for a consensus candidate.

There are strong indications that the outcome of the APC Ward Congress, if not well managed, may cause a serious crisis which has the potential to rob the party of the opportunity for the epic governorship contest come November 8, 2025, in the state.

The Chairman of the APC in Anambra, Basil Ejidike, when contacted, said, “It’s true we are having small challenges here and there, but the challenges are not enough to derail the whole process.”

