Anambra APC Reconciliation C’ttee Dismisses Critics

The 18-member Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has dismissed claims suggesting that peace is unattainable within the party ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election.

The committee also announced an extension of its mandate by two weeks to accommodate the overwhelming response from aggrieved party members since the conclusion of the party’s primary election.

Chairman of the Committee, Chief John-Bosco Onunkwo, stated that those spreading falsehoods about the party and the committee’s efforts are “living in a dream.”

“We had to extend the reconciliation exercise by two weeks to allow more members to engage with us. Those going about talking nonsense about our great party, the APC in Anambra, are peddlers of falsehood,” he said.

“Our party is stronger and more united than ever, and most of the aggrieved members have returned. We now stand as one family. The APC you think you know is not what it is now—by the time we conclude our assignment, the transformation will be evident,” he added.

Onunkwo also responded to criticisms surrounding the choice of Senator Uche Ekwunife as the party’s running mate for the November election, stating that her political influence is undisputed.

“Those making uncomplimentary remarks about Senator Ekwunife are well aware of her political clout and the value she brings to this election—that is why they are unsettled,” he remarked.

Recall that the Reconciliation Committee was inaugurated in April by the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, to address internal challenges within the state chapter of the party.

Notable members of the committee include Senator Margery Okadigbo, Chief Azuka Okwuosa, Senator Emma Anosike (Co-Chairman, North), Chief Chigozie Nwankwo (Co-Chairman, South), and Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba (Secretary). Senator Uche Ekwunife serves as Co-Chairman, Central.

The committee is also tasked with developing a strategic framework for the party’s participation in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

