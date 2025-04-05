Anambra APC Primary: Okonkwo Withdraws From Contest

Share

After an early Saturday clash at the Beautiful Gate Hotel in Awka, Anambra State capital, between Obiora Okonkwo and Nicholas Ukachukwu over the delegate list of the party, the situation took a twist when Okonkwo withdrew from the race, thereby endorsing Ukachukwu’s candidacy.

According to a withdrawal letter signed by Okonkwo, he said he was withdrawing based on his observations and the turn of events in the electoral process of Anambra State.

It was gathered, however, that Ukachukwu had secured 14 out of the 21 Local Government Area delegates for the election, while Okonkwo had the remaining votes, suggesting that Ukachukwu had already won the election, albeit unannounced, before Okonkwo’s withdrawal.

The letter read in part: “Dear supporters and fellow Anambrarians, After careful evaluation and reflection on the current state of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election process in Anambra State, I have decided to withdraw my aspiration for the party’s governorship ticket.

“This decision to withdraw from the race was a difficult but necessary one due to some developments that are inconsistent with my principles and values. The project is not worth risking the lives of my supporters, among others.

“However, my passion for public service remains strong, and I will continue contributing to the socio-economic and political development of Anambra State and our country, Nigeria.

“I will also continue to support, in any way I can, the realization of President Bola Tinubu’s development programs and the economic growth of our country, for the good of our countrymen and women.

“I appreciate the trust and support my political associates, supporters, and stakeholders in the APC and other places have shown me.

“Your support has meant a lot, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have connected with so many committed and passionate Anambrarians.

“Above all else, may Anambra succeed for its future generations.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

