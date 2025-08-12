Anambra APC Petitions Tinubu, IGP Over Soludo Alleged Plot To Rig Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has petitioned President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Inspector General of Police and other security organisations over what it described as Governor Charles Soludo’s lack of unsportsmanship and uncomplimentary remarks against other candidates, which is against the rules of engagement.

The party also accused Soludo of using the instruments of state powers to intimidate and cow Anambra electorates in order to ultimately manipulate the electoral process.

According to the statement issued by the APC Elders Forum led by Chief Bunty Onuigbo, the party stated that since the flag off of the campaigns, Governor Soludo has chosen to resort to name-calling and uncomplimentary remarks in a bid to have his way in the coming elections.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress APC Elders Forum has been drawn to the malicious statements credited to Gov Charles Soludo, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, against not only the candidate of our great party but other candidates of political parties in the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra state”

“In the said statements, Soludo described his fellow contestants as illiterates and pedestrians who have been going cap in hand begging for logistics to execute their gubernatorial ambitions ”

“He equally described them as street urchins who are not in the race and branding himself alone as the sole candidate for the election”

“Against this display of unsportsmanship, we, the APC Elders Forum in Anambra state to state as follows:”

“That a man who claims to be a Professor of high standing has since the electioneering campaigns, come short of the status that he is, thereby reducing the position of a Professor to mere pot of soup”

The Elders also observed that instead of campaigns being issue-based, he has resorted to outright insults on other candidates.

“That it is expected that our campaigns should be issue-based and devoid of name-calling and uncomplimentary and ungentlemanly remarks ”

_That instead of Gov Charles Soludo fashioning out full proof plans of fighting insecurity in Anambra state and guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of the people, he has condescended so low as abdicating his constitutional roles as the Chief Security Officer of our dear state”

“That the introduction of the Agunechemba Security outfit, which ought to have been the answer to the monumental security challenges in our state, has been converted to a weapon of fighting political opponents and an instrument for harassment, intimidation and molestation of innocent Anambrarians ”

The Elders lamented a rip-off on unsuspecting members of the public in the name of looking for revenue for the pains of the masses.

“That the APGA-led government of Prof Charles Soludo has succeeded in cowing Anambra electorates with multiple taxation and forceful rip off on innocent and law-abiding people of our dear state in the name of revenue drive ”

“That these atrocious acts by the APGA-led government in Anambra state are an execution of a grand plot to manipulate the August 16th Anambra South Senatorial District by-election as well as the November 8th gubernatorial election using the instrument of state powers”

“We are there for a call on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Inspector General of Police, Director State Service and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), to please call Prof Charles Soludo to order and insist that he plays according to the rules”