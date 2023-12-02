Anambra APC Holds Stakeholders Meeting, Welcomes Ubah, Ekwunife Others

…Frowns At Anti Party Activities

...Calls For Synergy Among Party Faithful

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra State chapter on Saturday welcomed Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife, with their supporters and others to the party.

This is the first time Senator Ubah after joining the APC on October 12, 2023, is visiting Anambra to the fold of the ruling party.

While welcoming them to the APC, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, Senator Andy Ubah and others thanked them for joining the party.

They stressed in their statements, that they are happy to welcome such personalities with pedigree into their fold and however, called on them to be diligent in propagating the internal harmony of the party in Anambra state.

In his keynote address, the Chairman of the party in Anambra state, Chief Basil Ejidike used the opportunity to thank stakeholders of the party for coming forth for the party in their time of need.

He harped on the need for discipline in the party and frowned at indiscipline, and disloyalty to party leaders he said these leaders are also capable in that direction as this has indeed affected the psyche, actions, and activities of most party members in Anambra.

On the issue of unity, the state Chairman called for commitment and pleaded for them to drop anti-party sentiments, as a united front will help build a party where they will put their potential, resources, and enablement to reposition the party in the state.

He reiterated that going forward, the reward system in the party will be enhanced to sustain trust and therefore pleaded for federal government appointments, which before now have been given to non-APC members in the state.

He stressed that such has helped to demoralize party faithful, and called on the Tinubu administration to take note and change for good with the Re Newed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah said there is a need for sacrifice from APC members in the state, as this will help ensure that the party is focused on the journey ahead. Senator Ubah, however, stressed that “it’s unfortunate that Anambra state is yet to connect to the center despite the fact that we have what it takes to drive development, as Anambra remains the gateway to the Southeast”. He said that he is ready for debate anytime, any day, and where so that Ndi Anambra will know the truth.

In her reaction, Senator Uche Ekwunife thanked the APC party faithful for accepting them into the fold of the party and promised that she would do her best to ensure that the party gains traction in the state.

She therefore called on party faithful to support the drive to move the party forward in the state with the aim to galvanise the party towards truly connecting to the center.