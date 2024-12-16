Anambra APC Guber Aspirant Carpets Tinubu’s Critics

Share

A gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Paul Chukwuma, has dismissed critics against the appointment of members of All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA into President Tinubu’s cabinet.

Chukwuma who spoke to reporters at his country home in Umuleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra state contended that it is the prerogative of Mr President to appoint whoever that he finds worthy to serve in his government.

It would be recalled that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu had recently appointed Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu and Mark Okoye from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

