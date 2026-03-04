…Lament Absence Of Ngige, Moghalu, Others

The foundation members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra State, have protested what they described as the hijack of the party by members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded State Congress.

They further lamented the absence of former governor and Minister, Sen. Chris Ngige, former National Auditor of the party, Chief George Moghalu, former National Youth leader of the party, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa and others during the Congress.

According to the spokesman of the foundation members, Mr Uchenna Adika from Onitsha North Local Government Area, members such as Chief Ike Ekwensi and Chief Kene Nzekwe were both disqualified and denied access to purchase forms for the post of Deputy Chairman and Chairman, most original members of the party.

“What you saw that took place there at the party, Secretariat, is a hijack of the party by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and not the real APC stalwarts”

“Some of us went to buy forms for the post of state Chairman; they refused to sell to us, and there are some of us who actually purchased forms for the post of Deputy Chairman, but they were disqualified by them, and you call it internal democracy in the party ”

The group questioned that; “At what point did all these people join the APC? ”

“There should be a demarcation between the Renewed Hope Ambassadors campaign organisation of Mr President and the leadership of the APC in Anambra state”, he said.

But Sen Uche Ekwunife during the Congress contended that what the party did was in line with the provisions of the APC constitution, adding that the party at this point do not need Photoshop executive members who do not have capacity or anything to offer for the growth and progress of the party.

“Our outgoing Chairman Chief Basil Ejidike is not going because he did not do well or because he is incompetent, but he has been there for seven years, and there is a need to reorganise the party ”

“It is not about becoming an executive member of the party for Photoshop or just to be there ”

“We did basketing and consensus in line with the provisions of our party Constitution, and we are looking at people who had the capacity to work and deliver and not rubber stamp executive,” she said.