Anambra APC Factions Fight Dirty Over Ngige’s Comments

The comments made by former Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige over the segregation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State since the new entrants into the party were received have led the two factional executives of the party on a warpath.

Ngige had in the statement alleged that the new members of the party have been discriminating against the foundation members of the party thereby creating APC 1 and APC 2 a development Ngige said would cost the party the chances of producing the governor of Anambra come 2025 gubernatorial election in the area.

Already the duo of Publicity Secretary of the party led by Bar Emeka Ibe Mr Okelo Madukife and the Publicity Secretary loyal to Chief Basil Ejidike executive Br Iyke Oliobi are deeply enmeshed in a dirty fight each throwing verbal punches at each other.

According to Iyke Oliobi, “The stunted growth of APC in Anambra state can largely be attributed to Ngige’s leadership style”

It is on record that Ngige did not support the governorship bid of Tony Nwoye in 2017 neither did he support the governorship bid of Andy Uba for fear of losing his stranglehold on the party”

“He did not support the presidential bid of Senator Tinubu. Ngige can therefore not claim any credit for the new look APC is wearing in Anambra”

“It is also not true that there are two factions of APC in Anambra state. Such factions exist only in the figment of the imagination of the conjurer”

“The issue of a faction led by Barr. Emeka Ibe was squarely put to rest when the Appeal Court sitting in Awka on the 22nd of February, 2023 dismissed the judgment of an Anambra State High Court seeking the nullification of the state congress of the APC in Anambra state that gave a four-year mandate to the Chief Sir. Basil Ejidike-led State Working Committee down to the Ward Excos, for lack of merit”

“The recent effort being made by the Basil Ejidike-led State Working Committee to re-position the party is bearing fruits with the influx of notable politicians into the party,” he said.

In his sharp response, Mr Okelo Madukife dismissed the allegations against Ngige contending that his rival is bereft of facts about the party.

He noted that APC and its legacy parties grew phenomenally as Oliobi admitted, but the fortunes of the party were interfered with by those who, not valuing the key role of opposition in politics, streamed into the party without regard to its constitution, and manifesto and code of ethics.

The Anambra APC spokesman said he would not be surprised if those Oliobi front do not know the content of these documents but struggle shamelessly to disparage those who authored them, alongside incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to give APC a direction.

The statement read in part”If not campaigning or supporting anyone in any election can be an instrument of blackmail, then the guilt must also cover those seeking to be elected, stooping to conquer, by respectfully approaching those that can see them through, with clear definition of their vision and statement of protection of interests.

Said Madukaife: “Ngige is a founder in APC. He has a large following. He won the elections. So admitted one Iyke Oliobi who joined APC with Hon. Tony Nwoye in October 2015 and for a very long time remained his ally, arguably till date.

” But Oliobi does not speak for APC and has certainly not been elected in any congress

“Ejidike says through Oliobi that many popular politicians were blocked by Ngige for fear of challenging his authority. Yet, popular politicians are unblockable being authorities in their own right.

“In fact, this funny claim goes to the perfidy one finds in Anambra State political circle where one claims to have the capacity, which cannot be expressed in one’s original platform, but suddenly gains value when the person decamps to another party that ‘does not win elections.’

“Those who frequent Abuja to negotiate away chapters from committed members who understand it come as merchants in political garbs, and will soon understand the principle that every politics is local

Madukaife recalled that at the Senate, Ngige attracted a minimum of four transformers per community to his Anambra Central Senatorial District and funded a scholarship scheme for APC members’ children, in all 109 wards from 2011 to 2015.

Regarding political appointments, Madukaife listed those who got appointments from 2016/2017 to 2021/2022 who are not Ngige family members, including Chima Okafor, E.C.J. Nwosu, George Moghalu, Emeka Ibe, Augustine Muomaife, Bart Nwibe, Pat Anyadubalu, Omo Okeke, Paul Chukwuma, Ify Nsofor, Rev Uche Michael Aniazoka, Ibeabuchi, Prof E Okafor, Obiora Igwedibia, Chukwuma Agufugo, Nkechi Nnoli, to mention a few in Anambra State and scores from Ebonyi, Abia, Imo and Enugu States.