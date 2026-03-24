Anambra APC Dismisses Rift With Ex-Chairman, S’East Leadership

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that the new executive led by Sen Emma Anosike is on war path with both the immediate past Chairman Chief Basil Ejidike and the South East leadership headed by Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu.

According to a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Dr Valentine Iyke Oliobi, the group are very faceless persons with pseudo names going about spreading falsehood aimed at creating crisis in the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fictitious, malicious and conspicuous write-ups by one Pseudo known as Conqueror with phone number 07038404557 attributed to me and my position as the Spokesperson/State Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State Chapter on the above subject matter”

He accused them of name-dropping, using names of some leaders of the party, such as Chief Dozie Ikedife, Southeast Zonal Organising Secretary. All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the state Chairman Sen Emma Anosike and the Zonal Youth Leader, Anyalewwchi Ikenna.

“May I unequivocally disassociate myself from such fictitious, malicious and conspicuous write-ups as the Spokesperson/State Publicity Secretary of our great in Anambra State”

“I can authoritatively vouch for Chief Dozie Ikedife and Sen. Emma Anosike, who are from Anambra State, with a long relationship with Hon. Sir. Basil Ejidike, that those fictitious write-ups did not come from any of them”

He contended that” Hon. Sir. Basil Ejidike and all those mentioned above have a good standing relationship as of today and cannot malign Ejidike for whatever reason, neither can we support anyone to denigrate any of our leaders, come what may”

“I therefore appeal to Hon. Sir Basil Ejidike and the entire party faithful to discountenance such conspicuous and fictitious write-ups as it couldn’t have come from a sane mind, not to talk of our party chapter nor our leaders”

“May I reiterate that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State Chapter holds Hon. Sir. Basil Ejidike in very high esteem. It is worthy of note that recently, Hon. Ejidike successfully and peacefully supervised the conduct of a State Congress that ushered in a new APC administration in Anambra State, and we are most grateful to him for such a peaceful transition”

“We equally do not have anything against our able Southeast Zonal Chairman Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu”

“He has been very supportive towards everything that concerns our dear State Chapter of the party, and therefore, we cannot sit and watch anyone take negative steps on any of them”

Oliobi announced that security operatives have commenced preliminary investigations into who those faceless are and possible apprehension.

“Finally, the security agents will swing into action with the available information to investigate the pseudo writer called Conqueror, his sponsors and his purposes of impersonating people of high moral standards and prosecute where necessary” he said.