Share

Ahead of the gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, one of the front-line contenders, Paul Chukwuma, has described the crisis within the party over candidacy as a mere distraction, contending that financial inducements by some aspirants are only momentary.

Chukwuma further contended that those fueling confusion within the party are merely out to derail the focus of the party in its quest to clinch the number one seat at the Government House, Awka.

In a message to delegates and members of the party, Chukwuma noted: “Amidst the noise, distractions, and inducements that often accompany such critical moments, I ask you to look beyond the short-term promises and propaganda and make a decision that will safeguard the future of our great party and secure the future of Anambra.

“I humbly present myself, Sir Paul Chukwuma, as the only candidate best positioned to lead our party to victory and deliver a prosperous, fair, and secure Anambra State.

“I have stood with this party from the beginning—not because of what it offers me, but because of what I know it can offer the people of Anambra.

“My dedication to APC has been unwavering, unlike others who have hopped from party to party seeking personal gains.

“As a former Zonal Youth Leader and National Auditor, I have worked tirelessly to ensure our party thrives.

“I am not just a candidate, but a dedicated and loyal servant of APC, committed to strengthening our party’s values and ensuring that Anambra’s future aligns with our ideals.

“Over the past three years, I have dedicated myself to repositioning and rebuilding APC throughout Anambra. I have forged connections with party members, executives, and stakeholders across all 21 Local Government Areas.

“I have earned the trust and respect of our grassroots. With this broad support base, I can confidently say that our party will march into the November elections united, energized, and poised for victory.

“My candidacy is solid, and you can be sure that we will face no distractions. Our focus will be clear—the road to victory and the people’s trust.

“I am young, vibrant, and physically fit to endure the rigorous campaign. I also have the financial capacity to support a successful and sustainable campaign, ensuring APC is well-prepared to face the challenges of this election.

“This election is more than just a contest for political office; it is a defining moment for APC and Anambra’s future.

“I ask you, esteemed delegates, to rise above the noise, the distractions, and the empty promises. Let us not gamble with Anambra’s future. Let us not risk the unity of our party,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

