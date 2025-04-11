Anambra APC Backs Repositioning Of Late Okpara’s Root Crops Institute

Share

Following the recent appointment of the Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Basil Ejidike, as Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, in Abia State, the Anambra South chapter of the party has expressed full confidence in his ability to reposition the institute.

The NRCRI, established by the former Premier of the old Eastern Region, the late Michael Okpara, was created to harness the region’s rich potential in root and tuber crop agriculture.

However, the Institute’s productivity in recent years has not met the expectations set by its founding vision necessitating Ejidike’s appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the Vice Chairman of the APC in Anambra South Senatorial District, Izuchukwu Okeke, and the Secretary, Uche Nkeonye, the party described Ejidike’s appointment as timely and impactful.

“We have implicit confidence in your capacity to turn the institute around and rekindle the dreams, vision, and mission of its founder, the late Chief Michael Okpara, who served as Premier of the Eastern Region,” the message read.

“On behalf of the entire members of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra South Senatorial District, I wish to congratulate you, our able Chairman, on your well-deserved appointment as Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike.”

The party lauded Ejidike’s loyalty and achievements in steering the affairs of the APC in Anambra State, saying his new role is a testament to his enduring commitment to service and excellence.

“It is also noteworthy that over the years, you have acquired vast experience and the requisite knowledge in the management of both human and material resources. This has no doubt contributed to your elevation to this new national assignment,” the statement read.

