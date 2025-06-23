Anambra APC, APGA Disagree Over Soludo’s Endorsement

Share

The recent endorsement of Governor Charles Soludo’s second-term bid by stakeholders of the Anambra North Senatorial District has reignited political tensions between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the region.

The endorsement, which took place on Saturday, reportedly drew participants from across various political parties, including some members of the APC. It was hailed by supporters as a show of unity and broad-based confidence in Governor Soludo’s leadership.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism within the APC ranks.

Chief John-Bosco Onunkwo, Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Committee in Anambra State, dismissed the endorsement as “false and bogus” show of support, describing it as the “antics of drowning men.”

According to Onunkwo, “The ongoing amalgamation of political interest groups and stakeholders under the APC is aimed at building the largest, verifiable political bloc—far more credible than the cosmetic coalition presented by APGA.” He further claimed that the endorsement lacked authenticity, suggesting that appearances could be misleading.

“Though Soludo calls us progressives, we are the real progressives,” Onunkwo said. “Even if I am called tomorrow and Soludo is watching, I might endorse him—but I will not vote for him. His foundation is shaky, and what you see is purely cosmetic. When the rain comes, the real color will show.”

In a swift rebuttal, APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, defended the endorsement as a legitimate and powerful expression of support for Governor Soludo’s leadership.

“The endorsement by Anambra North stakeholders is sealed, signed, and delivered,” Opara stated. “What APC is doing now is simply playing to the gallery. Their reaction reflects fear and apprehension over the looming reality of their electoral defeat.”

He went on to highlight the Governor’s achievements, describing the endorsement as “a testament to Governor Soludo’s track record of delivery and unwavering commitment to the progress of Anambra State.”

Opara added, “The people of Anambra North have spoken with one voice, affirming their trust in Governor Soludo. With this renewed mandate, he is poised to push boundaries and deliver even more transformative projects.”

As the state gears up for the November 8 gubernatorial election, both parties are intensifying efforts to consolidate support.

However, the recent endorsement and the political fallout that followed signal a heated contest ahead, with both APGA and APC preparing for what may become one of the most fiercely contested elections in the state’s recent history.

