Anambra Among States With High Level Of Drug Abuse Cases – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed that Anambra State is one of the states in the country with a higher rate of drug abuse and addiction.

The agency made this known on Friday, March 1 in Awka when the State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr Daniel Onyishi, accompanied officers on a courtesy visit to the wife of the State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo.

Speaking at the government house, Onyishi bemoaned the fact that there should be alarm over the rising number of drug cases in the country.

“In 2018 alone, the agency intercepted 3.38 tons of drugs in Anambra state.

“According to statistics, Nigeria alone has a per cent drug abuse prevalence rate, as against the global 5.5 per cent world prevalence rate.

“One of the reasons for this visit is to formally welcome Mrs Soludo as the chairperson of Anambra State Drug Control Committee.

“This committee will be an action-driven crusade that will see to the complete elimination of drug use in Anambra state,” he said.