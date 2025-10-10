Anambra Airport: Allen Onyema Releases Proof Of N100m Payment For Aircraft Maintenance Facility Land

Contrary to the recent publication credited to the traditional ruler of Umueri Community, Igwe Emeka, Dr Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, did not at any point make false claims or misrepresentations regarding the payment for land intended for the airline’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Anambra State.

To begin with, the Um- ueri Community was never accused of any wrongdoing by Onyema or by Air Peace. At no time was any state- ment issued suggesting that the community refused land allocation, received money, or was in dispute with Air Peace over the MRO project. The Igwe’s media statement, therefore, is unprovoked, baseless, and entirely misplaced.

A statement signed by Air Peace management and sighted by New Tele- graph yesterday said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Air Peace’s dealings on the MRO project were solely with the then Anambra State Government, not with any community or group.

“Payment for the designated land was made directly to the Anambra State Government, and an official receipt for the sum of N100 million paid by Air Peace for the land was issued on 26/08/2021 to confirm this transaction.

“A copy of this is attached to this publication for public verification. Allen Onyema and Air Peace did not lie as the publications suggested. “In addition, a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) covering the same parcel of land was issued on the 14th of September, 2021, thereby completing the legitimate process of allocation and ownership of the land.

“It must be clearly stated that Dr. Allen Onyema does not lie about anything. “His personal and professional integrity is evident in his transparent record of service to Nigeria and his unwavering commitment to national development. “The statement being circulated in the press that he lied is deliberately calculated to mislead, defame, and malign him.

“The publication is, therefore, false, malicious, defamatory, and entirely without merit. “Onyema’s vision for the Air Peace MRO remains rooted in patriotism and progress, a project conceived to create jobs, strengthen Nigeria’s aviation industry, and position the country as a hub for aircraft maintenance in Africa.

“Air Peace will continue to focus on driving positive change, empowering Nigerians, and promoting excellence in all areas of operation while disregarding attempts to distract from its mission with unfounded claims.”