Anambra: Agunechemba Security Squad and threat of Oke-Ite rituals

Since the establishment of the Agunechemba Security Squad in Anambra State, it has been faceoff between the outfit and members of the Traditional Religion in the area due to crime related matters. Okey Maduforo reports on the showdown so far.

Oke- Ite Rituals

It has been a common sight in the past 10 years or so in Anambra State for one to see a convoy of millennium cars numbering about eight or so driving at top speed across the popular Arroma Junction.

The convoy would halt at Regina Celie Junction make a fast negotiation with screeching of tyres and empty into the ever busy Abakaliki Road known as Club Road where over 20 clubs, hotels and lounges are located.

The destination is one or two bubbling clubs in the area with harem of ladies flocking back and forth in search of would be customers who are seeking to have a night of bliss.

Alighting from those millennium cars are young boys in their late 20s or at most 30 years wearing dreads and earrings with long chains to match while their oversized chinos or jean trousers resting below their hips.

Their presence at any club is heralded by the hailing of friends, and soon the club light would go off and the loud music would stop.

For a stranger to the clubbing, it would appear that there is a power outage but far from it as few minutes later a waiter would push a trolley filled with assorted choice wines, champagne and juice to a particular table where the boys are with their girls and the light would come on and the loud metallic sound of music would envelope the air.

This is popularly known as “Dorime” an indication that there is a big boy millionaire in the club who has just conquered poverty and is now the toast of the town.

After the drinking and dancing session which may last up to two hours, their bills are presented to them and one of their Personal Assistants would go to the boot of the car and come into the club with bundles of money.

It could be as much as N10 million for that night and they would ultimately move to another club and perform the same magic.

Their business is beyond the imagination of the public as it has gone diabolic to the extent that sacrifices of different spiritual levels are performed to achieve this feat.

The old style of Obtaining Under False Pretences is no longer in vogue because there is more to it than meets the ordinary eyes.

Adaora Nwoye narrated a narrow escape from the so-called Yahoo boys when she was almost used for rituals.

“The boy always come to eat in my elder sister’s eatery and he was soft spoken. One day, he came with gifts which he gave to my sister; my sister and I were convinced that the boy was in for marriage.

“He invited me over to his hotel because according to him he is looking for an accomodation before we would get married only for a fried working at the hotel to warn me not to honour the invitation.

“It was when he attempted to lure me to his hotel after I had taken some alcohol at a bar that I ran out of his car and the following day, news came that the other two girls with us were battling to remain alive” she said.

The practice is called “Oke- Ite” which literally means Big Pot and it comes with so much demands from priests which ranges from animal sacrifice to possibly human sacrifice.

Some after becoming rich go to throw sacks of money into the rivers as thanksgiving to the goddesses that made their current wealth possible.

Landlords in Anambra have been at the receiving end of these Oke- Ite boys who would rent a flat and invite their colleagues to stay with them.

After about a year or two the landlord would visit his house to discover that his tenant had packed out handing over the keys to the caretaker who is oblivious of what had transpired in that flat.

It is only when a new tenant pays and wants to park in that he would discover to his chagrin a shrine with all manner of animal skulls and feathers of fowl littering the room and it was abandoned by the former tenant.

Ozo Nwokedi from Urum in Awka North local government area is a landlord in Awka and he told a story of how a new tenant met a shrine at his Master’s bedroom.

“My new tenant called me on phone, complaining about what he saw in that room and when I got there I saw everything. The thing was frightening because I couldn’t believe that this was a house that I built with my money.

“It took me about one week to remove those things and it came with a cost as the boy who stayed there that left that shrine could not be contacted, his phone lines were switched off and I had not seen him again.” he said.

The Era Of Neo Peganism.

It is not only those young chaps with state of the art cars that are neck deep in the practice of Oke- Ite, however the genesis of this practice of neo peganism is traced to the young generation churches that preach wealth without hard work.

They present make belief impression of money making while beneath the chanting of Christian choruses is the fetish practices of voodoo, rituals and imagery of soothsayers used to deceive unsuspecting young men and women who swallow hook line and sinker their preaching.

Many of the people frequent spiritual homes where they go to obtain powers from juju priests to convert these young ones to their churches.

Apparently these operators of Oke – Ite have been found to be working hand in gloves with the dreaded gunmen who depend on their powers to operate freely without being struck by the bullets of security operatives.

Stories had it that the era of neo peganism has further deepened the insecurity challenges in Anambra, a development that has continued to unsettle the state.

The craze for Oke- Ite in the state is one that has resurrected and revived ancient and abandoned deities as a means of intimidating the unsuspecting villagers into believing that divulging secrets of the gunmen would mean ultimate death.

Even the womenfolk have joined the Oke- Ite ritual practices as they are addressed as Eze Nwanyi meaning” Spiritual Queen Of Women”.

They are always dressed in white apparels and beads, with white paintings around their eyes and claiming to be seers and soothsayers.

Most of the Eze Nwanyi are either well known retired prostitutes or divorcees as well as those who are separated from their husbands and now resort to neo peganism.

They are said to have the penchant for breaking innocent marriages through a false and bogus prophecy of their victims’ wives plotting to kill them diabolically and later take over those young men as boy friends.

Soludo And The Big Stick.

The new Anambra Security Homeland law stipulates that all practitioners of African Traditional Religion should register with government and also state their own specialties.

The law also stated that any building found to be harbouring such practitioners would be pulled down and the property forfeited by the landlord.

It is against this backdrop that the Agunechemba Security Squad has beamed its searchlight on those involved, at the moment heads are rolling while some have taken flight from the state.

Most communities in Anambra had commenced moves to comply with the laws of the state in a bid to ensuring that they are not caught napping by the Agunechemba Security Squad.

However the practitioners had protested what they called selective justice.

According to a statement by the protesters, they expressed deep concerns that the governor’s statement targets African Religious practitioners unfairly, violating their constitutional rights and Nigeria’s secular nature.

The petition, signed by Agbogidi Okafor Ezeani Chikwe of Onuigbo Onyenachiya Center For African Spirituality noted that Nigeria is a secular state, as explicitly declared by the Constitution.

The protesters emphasised the importance of freedom of religion, guaranteed by Section 38(1) of the Constitution.

They accused the governor of selective regulation of religious practices, suggesting an intention to interfere with African Religions’ practitioners while ignoring other religious groups.

This approach, they argued, contravenes the principles of equality and fairness enshrined in the Constitution.

They also criticised the governor’s misplaced focus on African Religion, attributing societal challenges in the South East to the rise of ATR.

They demanded immediate reversal of targeted actions, equal treatment of all religions, and a focus on governance and development.

The protesters called on the governor to uphold the Constitution and ensure the protection of the rights of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Apparently the Agunechemba Security Squad has indeed shown a point of departure in the fight against insecurity in Anambra State.

It has also made a strong statement that they mean business through fighting the remote and immediate causes of insecurity in the state, a development that has seen Gov Charles Soludo score more political points far and ahead of his traducers.

