Anambra: Agunechemba raids 26 kidnappers’ camps, arrests 67 suspects in 3 weeks

…as facts emerge in killing of lawmaker after payment of N100m ransom

Role of native doctor, nurse who collected the money

In the last three weeks of the launching of Udo Ga Chi Security Operations aka Agunechemba Security Squad, a total of 67 suspected kidnappers have either been arrested or neutralised by the operatives .

According to the Agunechemba bulletin, camps already smashed are located in Ogbunka, Ufuma, Umunze , Aguluezechukwu and Owerezukala all in Aguata, Orumba North and South local government areas of Anambra State.

Also some camps at Isseke, Ihiala, Uli, Isiagu and Oba Communities in Ihiala, Awka South and Idemili South local government areas of the state had also been taken over by the Agunechemba Security Squad.

According to the bulletin, it was uncovered that the nine suspected gunmen and the neutralised three gang members at Owerezukala in Orumba South local government where fleeing gunmen from Arondizuogu and Okigwe towns in Imo State following a one week sustained attack by the joint operations of security forces in the neighboring state.

The success story of Agunechemba is traceable to the N5m bounty placed by the Anambra State government on the heads of the gunmen which residents of Anambra State are cashing in on to expose the gunmen.

Also in the bounty, the state government announced that the minimum payment of N1m to N50m depending on the caliber of the wanted suspect.

However a notorious gunman in Orumba South local government area (names withheld) has been placed on a bounty of N10m though it was gathered that he is out the state while three of his gang members had been arrested and had already provided useful information about him and his mode of operation.

Following the arrest of the fleeing suspected gunmen from Imo State, the Agunechemba Security Squad commenced transborder operations within the boundaries of Imo, Anambra and Abia states which led to the storming of some camps at Awo – Idemili town in Imo State with the assistance of security operatives domiciled in the community.

Meanwhile more gory facts emerged shortly after the discovery of the decomposing body of the kidnapped Onitsha North 2 Lawmaker, Hon Justice Azuka.

The body was reportedly found near the Second River Niger Bridge along with three yet to be identified corpses.

According to a police source, those that kidnapped and killed the lawmaker were the same suspects that took security operatives to where the decomposing body of the lawmaker was found after which they were arrested.

The police source said, “A combined team of police operatives from Abuja arrested the culprits that kidnapped and killed him.

“They were arrested in the early hours of Thursday and they showed the security men where they dumped the corpse.

“It was when the kidnappers were arrested that they took the security officials to where they dumped the body.

“They had been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for further investigations.

“It was a sad and tragic moment when we saw the decomposing body of the lawmaker. The body had been deposited at a morgue in Onitsha. The security operatives from Abuja acted based on intelligence since the report of his kidnappers were brought to them.

“The kidnappers that killed him withdrew money from his account before killing him on December 26, 2024. They shot him twice on the head. A nurse that lives in Asaba helped them to withdraw the 100m.

“A native doctor living in Asaba was the one preparing charms for them. Their leader (kingpin) was living with the native doctor inside his shrine in Asaba. All the six boys had been arrested. None of them is above 30yrs. The nurse had been arrested too and her pharmacy shop sealed.

“The native doctor had been arrested. All those boys are living in Asaba except one who lives in Oba. There were over three dead bodies found alongside Hon. Azuka’s body. Those boys said they normally kill all their victims once they collect money from,” the source said.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra Command SP Tochikwu Ikenga said that no such information had reached his table, adding that the Command had not been signaled about how the suspects were arrested.

Ikenga however, confirmed the discovery of the decomposing body of the dead lawmaker.

Also confirming the discovery of the lawmakers corpse the Agunechemba Security Squad stated that it had commenced crackdown on suspected gunmen in Onitsha North and South local government area where the lawmaker was kidnapped, adding that it suspects the remote hands of some miscreants in the commercial town who, according to it, provides information to their partners in crime about the movement of potential victims .

“There is no way a total stranger can come into town and execute his plot without the assistance of some people in the area,” it said.

Continuing the information department of the outfit announced that there are fresh security arrangements that has to do with trailing transactions of huge sums of money from one account to the other but declined to provide details.

