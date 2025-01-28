Anambra: Agunechemba Beams Searchlight On Hotels As Demolished Facility Not Registered

Share

Two days after the hotel harbouring kidnappers and prostitutes was demolished at Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Agunechemba Security Squad has beamed it’s searchlight on hotels in the state.

This is coming as the state government has stated that the Udoka Hotel that was destroyed for harbouring kidnappers and prostitutes was not registered with the state.

Recall that the state government had in a law passed by the state Assembly stipulated that any building found to be harbouring kidnappers would be destroyed.

According to the Special Adviser to Gov Charles Soludo on Community Security Prince Kenneth Emeakayi; “Our operations are in line with the Anambra State laws and all tenants and owners of buildings should be mindful of the people that stay in their houses including hotels and recreation facilities.

“They should have manifests of those that lodge in their hotels for security purposes so that we separate the criminal elements from the law abiding citizen,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Don Onyenji, confirmed that the said hotel is not registered with the Anambra State government.

He further stated that the state government takes zero tolerance for such facilities where criminals are harboured and this is yet another opportunity for the hospitality industry to purge themselves of keeping custody of suspected criminals in the state.

