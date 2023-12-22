Anambra: 7 Injured, 11 Vehicles Destroyed As Anti-touts Squad Clash With Tricycle Riders in Awka

It was learnt that during the clash three of the operators were injured and are now receiving treatment in the hospitals. It was gathered that the Anti- Touts Squad had stormed Unizik keke park and allegedly brutalised seven members of the Anambra Keke Drivers Forum (AKDF). One of the drivers at the Unizik park by Okpuno-Obyokoye, Mr Enerst Iwunor, who spoke with journalists, said the taskforce men came in a commando style and started beating them up.

According to him, the squad came and arrested some of his members, alleging that they were touts collecting money from drivers. He said that the park is a government approved private park, charging a service fee to keke operators. He said, “When they came in- side the park, we told them that we were Keke drivers, not touts (louts). They said they came with three Keke drivers who claimed they were touts in our park collecting money. We told them no, they are not touts but Keke drivers.

They descended on us and started beating everybody at the park. They were shooting guns as if they were confronting armed robbers. “They also used knives to attack us. In the process of attacking us they broke 11 windscreens of tricycles, injured more than eight drivers and took some of our members to their office in Onitsha. Four of the brutalised persons are still in the hospital now.”

Iwunor stated that some of the arrested members were released after paying between N3,000 and N13,000. He called on the government to urgently caution the squad against harassing Keke drivers in the state. “We are calling on the Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to do something before the Anti Touts squad kills Keke drivers in Anambra State. “We are law-abiding citizens, paying our taxes as and when due. These people are representing the government, but what they did yesterday (Wednesday) was horrible and unfortunate,” he said.

He stated that the association would make sure that the squad pay for the damaged windscreens. One of the brutalised victims, Mr Obodo Emmanuel, said he was just inside the park when the taskforce men suddenly arrived and started beating everybody. Iwunor said they were operating in a private park approved by the government, adding that they only collect N200 from each Keke every day. Reacting, the coordinator of Anambra State Anti Touts Squad, Mr Salomon Chukwuebuka, said they were on normal patrol when they ran into some touts extorting money from motorists and they ran into the park.