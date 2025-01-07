Anambra: 3 Siblings Died Of Suffocation, Says Community Leader

Share

Against reports yesterday that three children of the same parents were slaughtered by an unknown killer, fresh facts emerged yesterday that the children actually died of suffocation inside their father’s car packed in their compound.

It was also discovered that there were no marks on their bodies to suggest that they were killed with any weapon and they were not tired with ropes.

According to the President General of Nise Community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Anthony Nwabuona ; “We got a distress call from the head of our local vigilante group about the death of the children and we rushed to the compound to see the children lifeless and it was also confirmed that they entered their father’s car and were playing inside the car and they pinned down the lock of the car, but couldn’t open the car.

“The youngest of them had her body swollen as a result of lack of air because the windows of the car were closed, so we wish to state that they were not slaughtered as was earlier reported and we have made an official entry with the police over the sad incident,” he noted.

