Anambra 2027: Soluvember

Titling this opinion was more difficult than crafting the words that formed the body. Captioning is every editor’s nightmare, hence my relief when my editor finally nodded in agreement with the title. November 8, 2025, will be ‘Soluvember’ for Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and the people of Anambra State. The date will mark a significant moment in the history of the state as Governor Soludo stands for re-election.

After nearly four years of unwavering leadership and transformational governance, the people of Anambra will have the opportunity to score him based on the promises he made and the progress he has delivered. By their votes, the people will reaffirm whether a solution is here or not.

In the past few years, Governor Soludo has made a huge impact on the state, implementing policies and legacy projects that have improved the lives of citizens and transformed the face of the state, like the Light House, the Solution Fun City, Ekwulobia interchange.

The governor has worked on different fronts. From infrastructural development to economic growth initiatives, he has worked tirelessly to address the needs of the people.

The governor’s commitment to transforming Anambra State is evident in the progress that has been made so far in health care, education, clean and healthy environment, urban regeneration and security.

The recent by-elections in Anambra South Senatorial Zone and Onitsha North House of Assembly are a testament to the confidence that the people have in Governor Soludo’s leadership. The resounding victory of his party in these elections demonstrates that the citizens of Anambra trust his vision and are willing to support him in his quest for a second term.

As the governor prepares to face the electorate again, it is clear that he has done well in his first term. While acknowledging room for improvement as there are no goal posts to success, there is no gain saying that his leadership has brought about significant changes in the state, and the people have taken notice.

If the reward for hard work is more work, then it is more likely that the grateful citizens of Anambra State will return Governor Soludo to office, polling unit by polling unit, electoral ward by electoral ward, town by town, and local government by local government with no one left behind.

Governor Soludo’s first term has been marked by a series of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Anambra citizens. From healthcare to education, agriculture to infrastructure, his administration has worked to address the needs of the people. The governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability has also earned him praise from citizens and observers alike.

It is my considered opinion that the governor has done an excellent job in his first term, and he deserves a second term to complete the dots

That Anambra won prizes in health care, education and infrastructure development under his watch is not for nothing. One of the key reasons why Governor Soludo deserves a second term is his ability to deliver on his agenda. Despite the challenges that he has faced, the governor has remained focused on his vision for Anambra State. He has worked tirelessly to implement policies and projects that benefit the people and his efforts have paid off.

Recall that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s agenda for Anambra State is built around five strategic pillars. These pillars are designed to drive the state’s collective progress and transformation. The key areas of focus are notably: Security, Law and Order: Restoring peace and ensuring a safe environment for residents and investors.

This includes decisive interventions to combat criminality and kidnapping, which had previously plagued the state. Economic T r a n s f o r m a t i o n : Positioning Anambra as Nigeria’s next axis of industrial-tech and leisure.

This involves initiatives like the Anambra MixedUse Industrial City, intracity rail systems, and renewable energy projects to stimulate economic growth and development. Human Capital and Social Agenda: Investing in education, health, youth, women, and vulnerable groups.

Some notable initiatives include providing free education in public schools, recruiting over 8,000 teachers, and distributing digital tools to improve learning outcomes. Governance Reforms: Strengthening institutions and improving service delivery through initiatives like the Geographic Information System (AMAGIS) for streamlined land administration and the restructuring of the Anambra State Investment Promotion Agency. Environmental Sustainability: Aggressively tackling environmental threats to achieve clean, green, planned, and sustainable cities, communities, and markets. This includes promoting a clean and healthy environment through various initiatives.

These pillars are designed to work together to achieve Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a liveable and prosperous smart megacity In addition to his achievements, Governor Soludo’s leadership style has been widely praised. He is a listening leader who is willing to engage with citizens and take their feedback into consideration.

This approach has helped to build trust between the government and the people, and it has also ensured that the governor’s policies are responsive to the needs of the citizens. As the people of Anambra State prepare to make their decision about Governor Soludo’s re-election, it is clear that he has earned their trust. His leadership has brought about significant changes in the state, and the people are likely to reward him for his hard work.

With his party’s resounding victory in the recent by-elections, Governor Soludo will be approaching the gubernatorial election in November with confidence and without letting anything chance. It is my considered opinion that the governor has done an excellent job in his first term, and he deserves a second term to complete the dots.

His leadership has brought about significant changes in Anambra State, and the people trust his vision. With his commitment to prudent management of resources, transparency, accountability, and responsiveness, the governor is well-positioned to continue delivering on his promises and transforming the state.