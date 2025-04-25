Anambra 2025: YPP Unveils Okagbue As Running Mate To Chukwuma 

Share

The former Deputy Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Uzuegbunam Okagbue, has been officially unveiled as the running mate to Paul Chukwuma, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) gubernatorial candidate for the November 8, 2025 election in Anambra State.

Okagbue’s emergence was formally announced during a YPP stakeholders’ meeting held on Friday in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The event was attended by party leaders, loyalists, and the governorship candidate, Paul Chukwuma.

In his remarks, Chukwuma said Okagbue was selected following extensive consultations with political stakeholders, religious leaders, and grassroots influencers across the State.

He described the former deputy chief of staff as a capable and committed partner who shares his vision for reviving the State’s legacy of excellence.

“We consulted with political and religious leaders, party stakeholders, and family members. Uzuegbunam Okagbue has the capacity and passion to drive meaningful change.

“He is eager to help restore the shining light Anambra State is known for,” Chukwuma stated. “We can rely on him—and I believe Anambra can rely on him too.”

The unveiling received strong endorsements from key party figures, including the Southeast Zonal Chairman of YPP, Mike Ejezie, and the Anambra State Chairman, Moses Obi, who praised Okagbue’s integrity, competence, and contributions to the state’s development. They pledged full support for the Chukwuma-Okagbue ticket.

In his acceptance speech, Okagbue expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by the party and the governorship candidate.

He pledged total loyalty and commitment to the YPP’s cause, stating that he would deploy his personal resources, political network, and experience to ensure victory at the November polls.

“This is a responsibility I take with great humility and resolve. I am committed to the YPP’s vision and ready to work tirelessly with our candidate and supporters across the state to deliver a resounding win,” he said.

