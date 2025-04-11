Anambra 2025: We’ll Support Best Candidate – Ohanaeze

Share

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra State Chapter, has vowed to thoroughly scrutinize governorship candidates for the upcoming November 8 election to ensure that only the best candidate emerges.

State President, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, gave the assurance during a one-day enlightenment retreat and seminar, held as part of efforts to galvanize the organization’s various organs for greater efficiency.

The retreat, held in Awka, attracted elected executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo from the Local government to the State level, including leaders of the women and youth wings.

Okpalaezeukwu explained that the organization was formed to champion the political welfare, development, and promotion of Ndigbo as a nation within Nigeria strictly on a non-partisan basis.

He said, “This is an election year, and we are urging our executives not to lean towards any political party. Rather, we should champion Igbo interests.

“We should assess the candidates’ manifestoes, their individual character, and personalities to determine who best serves the Igbo interest—not based on political or religious affiliations.

“We also have a duty to discourage voter apathy and ensure that our people come out in large numbers to fulfill their civic responsibilities.

“We will work to ensure a stable environment that will enable people to participate in the elections.”

According to the Ohanaeze President, the enlightenment programme was organized to educate new executives about the expectations and mandate of the organization.

“Ohanaeze, under my leadership, is committed to ensuring that its functionaries are alive to their responsibilities and capable of fulfilling their mandate,” he said.

While noting that the apex Igbo organization has activated its organs for greater performance particularly at the community level Okpalaezeukwu expressed optimism that the retreat would positively impact the group’s operations.

Former National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Damian Okeke-Ogene, emphasized that Ohanaeze must carry itself as the leader of the Igbo nation.

He urged the State leadership to lead by example and avoid controversial statements that could destabilize the organization, advising them to follow the established hierarchy to ensure unity of purpose.

“Ohanaeze operates as a family, and any internal crisis must be settled amicably. The success of the current Ohanaeze leadership in Anambra is entirely dependent on your support,” he stressed.

Immediate past State President of the organization, Chukwuemekalum Udodeme, urged the group to focus on strengthening its grassroots presence.

“As it is the policy of the organization, we must respect the government of the day and avoid actions capable of undermining the group’s image,” he said.

Also speaking, immediate past Chairman of the State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Titus Akpudo, affirmed that the new Ohanaeze leadership in Anambra State has emerged and that officials have a duty to rally support for it.

He called for unity among members of the organization and cautioned against divisive tendencies that could hinder the association’s growth and progress.

The retreat provided an opportunity for group leaders to ask questions and receive clarifications on grey areas related to their roles.

