Anambra 2025: We’ll Share Security Situation With You, INEC Tells Security Agencies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is assessing the security in Anambra State where the governorship election will be held in November 2025 and will share the details with security agencies.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee On Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja on Tuesday, promised that the commission will make the delimitation details available to security personnel to guide their operational deployment for the elections.

“This will include the detailed locations of the polling units, the registration area centres, the wards, Local Government and state collation centres,” Prof. Yakubu added.

The election, according to the INEC Chairman, will hold in 5,720 polling units while results will be collated at 326 ward centres, 21 Local Government Areas and the state collation centre in Awka.

He said information on the terrain, including difficult land and riverine locations, will also be provided as well.

Prof. Yakubu expressed the hope that the commission’s experience in the management of logistics during the last Ondo State governorship election will provide the template for the Anambra governorship and other future elections.

“Better coordination in the deployment of security and electoral officials contributed to the early commencement of polls and peaceful conduct of the election, in spite of the challenging terrain, especially in the riverine areas.

“The forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State must be similarly well coordinated. Together, we should continue to give Nigerians a happy experience on election day and beyond,” he charged ICCES members.

He reminded them that there is a lot of work to do, especially in combating vote buying, and expressed happiness with INEC’s collaboration with the law enforcement agencies, particularly the anti-graft agencies.

“Beyond the arrest of vote buyers on election day, our active partnership has so far resulted in the successful prosecution of some offenders in three states of the federation.

“As you are aware, the problem also manifests itself during the party primaries for the election of candidates.

“In the same way that voters are targeted at polling units on election day, so too is delegate-buying at the venues of congresses and conventions for the election of candidates,” he stated.

Prof. Yakubu told them that party primaries for the Anambra State governorship election begin next month, followed by the Area Council election in the FCT in June.

“We should continue to work together in partnership with other critical stakeholders to address the menace,” he demanded.

