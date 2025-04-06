Anambra 2025: Ukachukwu Clinches APC Ticket

Share

Nigerian businessman turned politician, Nicholas Ukachukwu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election scheduled for November 2025.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Ukachukwu secured a landslide victory at the APC primary election, defeating his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo, to clinch the ticket

According to official results, Ukachukwu polled 1,455 votes, while Ozigbo managed only 67 votes.

The primary marks a significant step for the APC as it positions itself to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), whose candidate and incumbent, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, is seeking re-election after clinching his party’s ticket.

READ ALSO:

Speaking after his victory, Ukachukwu declared his readiness to deliver Anambra State to the APC.

He said, “We shall deliver Anambra to the APC.

One thing I want to say here nobody has won the governorship of Anambra without my support; it has never happened before.

I have been playing godfatherism, but now I want to be the father of the father, no more godfather.”

The November election is set to be one of the major political contests in Nigeria’s off-cycle electoral calendar and promises to test the strength of the APC in a traditionally APGA-dominated state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

