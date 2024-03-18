Anambra 2025: Ubah Declares Intention To Contest Guber Election

…Informed The Party Ahead Of Mega Empowerment Rally With The Party Leaders.

Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District has visited the All Progressives Congres (APC) Secretariat to declare his intention to contest the next Gubernatorial Primary election in the state.

This was as he announced that he scheduled an Upcoming Mega Empowerment Rally to be held on March 23, 2024.

The visit to the APC Secretariat in Awka Capital City, was to appreciate the party leader and also the senator Lauded the party leaders for thier move toward assuring their goals come the 2025, Gubernatorial Primary election in the state.

Meanwhile, Senator Ubah, who was accompanied to the event by a strong delegation led by the Director-General of Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, Chief Vin Onyeka further appreciated the executive members of the party in the state for their tireless efforts to make the party stronger and reassured them that he would continue to make the party proud.

Earlier, The Anambra State Chairman of the Party, Chief Basil Ejidike appreciated Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, for his efforts to promote the wellbeing of the people.

Chief Ejidike also wished the Senator well in his governorship ambition and appreciated him for upholding the principles of the party in his legislative activities.

He also assured him that the leadership of the party shall fully participate in the scheduled events and shall also provide every needed support to make them successful.

Also present at the event were the APC Anambra State Secretary, Mr Chidi Orji and other executive members of the party in the state as well as the party’s Zonal Organizing Secretary, Mr Dozie Ikedife and State Organizing Secretary, Hon J.C Okeke, among others.