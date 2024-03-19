Anambra 2025: Speaker Insists On Zoning, Backs Soludo

The Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker Somtochukwu Udeze says the zoning arrangements in place for the 2025 governorship poll must be respected. He said with Anambra South in the saddle it would be improper for another part to target the number one seat. Udeze said: “The zoning of the gubernatorial seat has come to stay because Anambra North had its fair share and with Anambra South at the helm of affairs the zoning arrangements should be respected so that Governor Charles Soludo from Anambra South could complete the cycle.”

This came as the Soludo Ambassadors commended the governor for the developmental strides in Anambra North. The Speaker said Soludo is the only governor who has provided quantum infrastructural development within two years in office. Anambra North Zonal Coordinator and former member of the Assembly Ejiofor Egwuatu said the body had reached out to the seven local government areas in the district. Meanwhile, Nonye, the wife of the governor, says her husband is passionate about developing Anambra, not about re-election