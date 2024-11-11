Anambra 2025: Soludo’s Social Contract Broken, Abandoned – Ozigbo

Share

An aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in next year’s Anambra State governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has taken a swipe at the administration of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and said the infrastructure deficit in the state cast serious doubts on the integrity and competence of the governor.

Ozigbo, at a symposium on Obidient Movement South-East for Good Governance organised by Anambra State Support Groups, said Soludo’s social contract with Ndi Anambra is broken, neglected, abandoned, and has eroded the hope, trust and confidence in the ability of the administration to pilot the affairs of the state.

“Ndi Anambra, in their disappointment, disillusionment and helplessness are yearning for change as it is becoming increasingly obvious that there is no Dubai Taiwan in the offing,” he said.

The aspirant who expressed his gratitude to the group for reaffirming the August 21, 2024 endorsement of his candidacy, regretted that there is a continuing slide into daylight terrorism, social oppression, retrogressive policies, constitutional abuse, and executive recklessness, in Anambra State.

“Our problems and challenges in Anambra are getting more complex, grievous and multifaceted,” he noted.

Ozigbo commended the various Obident groups for rallying behind him in the quest to liberate Anambra from “the claws of mediocrity enthroned by an authoritarian, clueless and incompetent leadership.”

The symposium, which was chaired by Prof. Stella Okunna, had Labour Party National leader, Mr Peter Obi, as the special guest of honour with Nigerian political economist and management expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, as keynote speaker.

Share

Please follow and like us: