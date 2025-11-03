Anambra 2025: Soludo’s Cash-For-Votes, Residents’ Donations Stir Opposition’s Outrage

Saturday, November 8, 2025, is ‘Election Day’ in Anambra State, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that “all is set” for the governorship ballot in 5,718 of 5,720 polling units (two units are without registered voters), 326 wards in 21 local government areas, and 24,000 ad-hoc personnel to deploy state-wide for a smooth conduct of the poll.

During a “readiness assessment visit” by a delegation from the INEC headquarters in Abuja, the National Commissioner supervising Anambra State, Dr. Kenneth Ikeagu, noted that as of Sunday, October 26, the Commission had “achieved 99% operational preparedness” for the exercise.

As reported by ‘Vanguard’ on Sunday, October 26, Ikeagu, praising the residents for their peaceful disposition ahead of the election, and urging registered voters to personally collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), reminded them that “election is a shared responsibility,” and that every voter must take it seriously by collecting their PVCs.

With non-sensitive materials already deployed to INEC’s offices across the state, and sensitive materials scheduled for delivery 24 hours before the election, the INEC officials are expected, on poll day, to arrive at their polling units by 7:00 a.m. for the start of accreditation at 8:30 a.m. Exuding confidence about INEC’s determination to deliver a seamless and credible franchise, Dr Ikeagu declared:

“We came all the way from Abuja to conduct what is called a readiness assessment for the gubernatorial election. We held meetings with critical stakeholders, monitored the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards, and we are satisfied with the level of preparedness. We are ready for the election.”

Are the parties and their candidates also ready for the poll? Yes, they are on paper, and on social media! But offline and on the ground, many aren’t prepared for the task aimed at unseating the incumbent and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

In a deeply religious state of majorly Catholic and Anglican faiths, Soludo’s cast his campaign as “a divine project” (other candidates claim no less), even as he leaves nothing to chance, rallying in all parts of Anambra, and boasting that his All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform targets “winning all 5,720 polling units” in the state.

For instance on October 27, the governor, taking his message of “continuity and development” to Ajalli in Orumba North and Umunze in Orumba South local government areas, told the residents that his return to the communities “feels like a homecoming” owing to their massive support for his first-term election, reported WazobiaReporters on Monday, October 27.

Soludo, who met with traditional leaders, community groups, and supporters, and described his campaign as a people-driven movement, with an “unprecedented level of community involvement and support for the APGA,” listed his government’s ongoing projects in Orumba, and pledged that the next four years “will focus on consolidating these gains and driving rapid development in every local government area.”

As a show of “strong support” for his re-election, the Orumba North and Orumba South communities donated N75 million and N150 million, respectively, to the governor’s campaign, and also vowed their determination to deliver victory for the APGA in Saturday’s poll.

Obviously engaging in and encouraging “votebuying” – a tactic he employed during the August by-elections in 16 states – Soludo pledged to reward the three wards with the highest votes for the APGA in Orumba South (and perhaps in Anambra’s 326 wards) in the election. Soludo’s words as he spoke at Umunze: “When we were campaigning for the Senate (by-election), we knew we were going to win every ward in the South senatorial zone, but we still had some incentives.

Only a sitting governor, who has run out of public goodwill, would so openly resort to cash for votes…

Any ward that APGA won received N1 million, and we won all the wards in Orumba South. “We promise each of these wards N1 million, and next week (after the poll), we will redeem it.

The ward that comes first will get N5 million, the second N3 million and the third N2 million. That was the deal! For November 8 (poll), any ward that wins again will receive N1 million, while the first three performing wards will get N5 million, N2 million and N1 million, respectively.”

Opposition parties and their candidates have repeatedly accused Soludo of plotting to game the process by “calling for,” and receiving millions of donations from individuals, groups, and local government officials. The most vociferous lately is the African Democratic Congress (ADC) – the platform for the Coalition of Opposition Politicians (COP) of “former this, ex-that” – which has slammed Soludo for “engaging in voter inducement” because “he’s out of touch” with the Anambra electorate.

In a post on his X handle (@BolajiADC) on October 26, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, claimed that: “Only a sitting governor, who has run out of public goodwill, would so openly resort to cash for votes, in direct violation of Sections 121 and 127 of the Electoral Act, which criminalise voter inducement of any form.

This is a new level of desperation, wrapped in impunity, and I hope that INEC is not pretending not to see it.” Abdullahi’s alarm mimics the ADC governorship candidate, John Nwosu’s criticism of Soludo over reports of the alleged donations, saying: “Such donations raise real concerns about compliance with the Electoral Act, morality, and the rule of law.

If cash-strapped local governments are donating millions to the governor’s campaign that is a charade and a blatant display of official dishonesty.” But in what looks like a response to the “cash-forvotes” complaint against Soludo, INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, warned on October 28 that the Commission “will resist and curtail” attempt to induce voters before or during the election in Anambra. He spoke at the first meeting with members of the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Declaring that: “We are ready for large-scale deployment on Election Day,” Amupitan said that as INEC’s working with law enforcement and antigraft agencies to stop vote-buying from soiling the electoral process, and ensuring a seamless poll on November 8, political actors must join hands to combat the menace “to restore the integrity of the electoral process.” Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, faces a dilemma, as Soludo flaunts his “closeness” to President Bola Tinubu he’s tactically backed for the 2027 election, even as Tinubu’s endorsed Ukachukwu for Saturday’s poll.