Anambra 2025: Soludo Projected To Win As INEC Uploads 99% Results On IREV

The governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is expected to be announced as the winner of the governorship election in the state held yesterday.

That is going by the results uploaded on the IREV portal by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC). As at 9pm yesterday, INEC had uploaded about 5662 out of the 5720 polling units, which represents about 98.9 per cent of the total votes.

Reports from the Wards and Polling Units in the gubernatorial election in Anambra State showed that Soludo was set to win. A high percentage of votes already uploaded into Irev indicates that Soludo is leading by a distant margin.

At most Polling Units in Anambra results already declared showed that the Soludo was leading. Meanwhile, votes were still being collated at the wards and Poling units as at time of this report.

When contacted, most officials of the Commission could not speak as according to them , they were busy to ensure that all votes counted in the process.

APGA is leading in most of the polling unit results of the election posted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result election Viewing (IReV) portal. For instance, in Adazi Ani II Central School 1 in Aniocha Local Government Area, Soludo got 43 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate scored 20 votes while the Labour Party candidate was credited with seven votes.