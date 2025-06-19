Anambra 2025: Small Masquerades Just Warming Up – Opara 

Share

Eight days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) flagged off campaigns for the Anambra 2025 gubernatorial election, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mazi Ejimofor Opara, has described the early campaigns by other political parties as mere “small masquerades entertaining the people.”

Opara, reacting to inquiries over APGA’s silence since the official commencement of campaigns on June 11, said Governor Charles Soludo is more focused on meeting his governance targets than joining what he termed a premature campaign frenzy.

“Governor Soludo has set clear deadlines for himself and his team in delivering good governance to Ndi Anambra. Starting campaigns now would be a distraction. Anambra people want results, not excuses,” he stated.

He insisted that when Soludo eventually hits the campaign trail, the other parties—which he likened to “little masquerades”—would fade from the scene.

Since INEC announced the start of campaigns, opposition parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), and Young Progressives Party (YPP) have been actively touring the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, generating concern among APGA supporters.

Addressing those concerns, Opara said:

“Across the length and breadth of the state, Soludo is stamping indelible infrastructural footprints that require consolidation. Campaigns will be the icing on the cake.”

He emphasized that for the first time in Anambra’s political history, citizens will vote based on visible and verifiable achievements, not hearsay or promises.

“For now, we’re happy to let the early birds entertain the square. They are like the Ulagas and Aji Busu of the masquerade cult. But when the Ijele arrives, the whole space will be seized,” he added, referencing a popular highlife song that celebrates the supremacy of the grand masquerade.

Opara concluded by urging supporters to remain calm, assuring them that APGA’s campaign strategy is intact and will commence at the right time.

“Governor Soludo is busy delivering. Our vehicle is sound, and the road ahead is clear,” he said.

