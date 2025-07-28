As the November 8, 2025 Anambra governorship election draws closer, group, Anambra State Scraps Dealers and Scavengers Association (ASSDSA) has pledged to rally grassroots support for Governor Charles Soludo, to ensure his second term victory.

State chairman of the association, Mr. Azubuike Stephen Igboke, who read out resolutions of the association during monthly get-together of state executive and representatives of the 21 local government areas held in Awka on Saturday, July 26, highlighted Governor Soludo’s notable achievements in various sectors, including road construction, infrastructure development, and human capital enhancement.

The association also praised the governor for fostering a positive relationship with crap dealers and scavengers in the state, recognizing his inclusive approach that has benefitted their association. They emphasized that under Soludo’s leadership, there have been significant improvements in their operational environment, which has helped to elevate their status and contribution to the state’s economy.

He said that the endorsement reflects the association’s confidence in Soludo’s ability to continue driving progress and development in Anambra, advocating for a second term to further advance his policies and initiatives.

“On behalf of my association, we’re happy to announce that we have officially endorsed Governor Charles Soludo for second tenure,” he said. “Our association is giving him one hundred percent endorsement. Our votes are intact for him. We’re going to give him total support for his good administration.

“The governor has done well in infrastructural development. He pays workers’ salaries duly. Soludo is the reason why scrap dealers and scavengers have face and platform in this state, against previous perception that we’re mere thieves. Today, through the instrumentality of Mr. Governor, scrap dealers have reputation, and our business is thriving.”

Mr. Igboke, highlighting the vital contributions of scrap dealers and scavengers to modern society, emphasized that members of the association play a crucial role in maintaining a clean and healthy environment. He noted that his association actively engage in the collection and evacuation of waste materials, including metal scraps and plastics, from roads, gutters, and streets. This proactive approach, he said, not only helps to reduce litter but also promotes sustainability by recycling valuable materials.

Igboke further stated that the efforts of scrap dealers and scavengers are, in many ways, more effective and environmentally friendly than those of the state-sanctioned sanitation agencies. He argued that their intimate knowledge of the local environment and waste management practices enable them to address sanitation challenges more efficiently.

He emphasized that members of the association do not engage in vandalism or theft of government or public property, contrary to common misconceptions. Instead, they are committed to upholding their association’s integrity and are proactive in identifying and reporting those few individuals who engage in such bad behaviors.

Igboke stated that the association takes these matters seriously and is eager to distance itself from “bad eggs” whose actions could tarnish the positive reputation of the group.

He also appealed to Governor Soludo’s administration to consider providing interest-free loans to members of the association. This support, according to him, would enable them to procure machines for crunching and recycling the waste materials they collect from the environment. He said that by investing in such equipment, members could transform discarded items into brand new, useful materials, thereby enhancing their contribution to both the economy and environmental sustainability.

Mr. Igboke also expressed his gratitude to the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Felix Odumegwu, for his supportive role as a mentor and guardian to the association. Igboke highlighted Dr. Odumegwu’s commitment to fostering a positive environment for scraps dealers and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and the association in promoting responsible practices within the recycling industry.

Also, Mr. Ephraim Ekwebene, the patron of the association, praised Governor Soludo, calling him the best leader Anambra state has ever had. He noted that no previous governor had accomplished what Soludo has during his time in office.

Mr. Ekwebene expressed that the transformative initiatives and milestones achieved under Soludo’s leadership inspired the association to endorse him for continued support in order to see through the positive changes he has initiated. He emphasized that the governor’s commitment to progress aligns with the association’s goals for environmental sustainability and development.

He also assured the state government that the association is committed to identifying and addressing individuals, who tarnish the reputation of scrap dealers and scavengers; adding that the association will actively work to root out those who engage in illegal activities, such as obtaining and selling properties that do not belong to them.