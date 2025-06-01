Anambra 2025: Residents Warned Against Selling Voter Cards

Share

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) begins the registration and validation of voters in Anambra State, the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS) has warned its members against selling their voter cards to desperate politicians.

The group also urged members without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to take advantage of the ongoing exercise to obtain them ahead of the November 8 governorship election in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Awka on Sunday, the President of ANIAS, Chigozie Nweke, expressed concern over reports that certain political actors were offering financial inducements to eligible voters in exchange for their voter cards.

“It has come to the notice of the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS) that some desperate politicians are approaching eligible voters with mouth-watering offers to collect their voter cards,” he said.

“We also have it on good authority that since INEC announced the commencement of voter registration and validation, some individuals have begun dubious activities under the guise of support groups. They are cloning voter cards purchased from unsuspecting citizens.”

Nweke cautioned members not to fall prey to such political fraudsters allegedly working for some governorship candidates.

He also encouraged them to make use of the ongoing INEC registration to obtain their PVCs early and avoid last-minute rush.

The ANIAS president further disclosed that the association had commenced sensitization campaigns to educate its members on their civic duties.

He added that the group is engaging INEC for a dedicated voter education campaign across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“As Nigerians, we have the civic responsibility to participate in the electoral process. We are talking to our members about this and will partner with INEC to ensure proper voter education ahead of the November 8 governorship election,” he stated.

Share