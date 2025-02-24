Anambra 2025: PRP’s New C’ttee Charged To Win Gov’ship Poll

Share

The newly inaugurated Caretaker Committee of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Anambra State, has been charged to deliver the state to the party in the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

The Southeast National Vice Chairman of the party, Ifeanyichukwu Peter Okafor, gave this charge in Awka, the state capital, while inaugurating state caretaker committee.

Okafor gave this Committee timeframe of February to December 2025 to prove itself by winning the governorship election.

According to him, failure of the committee will lead to installation of another set of people who are ready to work, and move the party forward.

He pleaded with the committee to evangelize the party in all the nooks and crannies of the state, and win more members.

Speaking on behalf of the caretaker committee, the chairman, Kenneth Izunwanne, assured that his committee will do everything possible to ensure that the party wins Anambra governorship election in November; positing that PRP is more prepared presently more than ever before, to grab power, and take away from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

He said, “APGA is a family party; while PRP is a national party. How do you think that a local family party will defeat a national party. Is it possible?”

Speaking, a stakeholder in the party, Chukwubunna Christian Umeh, commended the South East vice-chairman of the party for inaugurating the caretaker committee, which he said, will help strengthen the base of the party at the grassroots; and ultimately empower the party to move forward.

On the party’s ability to win the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, Umeh said that new chapter of politics has opened in the state, and that the new chapter will open a new political atmosphere which nobody can change.

Another stakeholder, Ezeafulukwe Malachi, said that as far as Anambra 2025 is concerned, PRP is seriously gearing up towards taking over the state from the ruling party.

He urged that all hands must be on deck to enable the party achieve the set goal.

Share

Please follow and like us: