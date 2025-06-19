Anambra 2025: PDP Candidate Denies Being Mole

Share

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chief Jude Ezenwafor, has dismissed allegations that he is acting as a mole for a frontline candidate in the November 8 gubernatorial election.

Ezenwafor also announced plans to flag off his campaign later this month, stating that his campaign team, across all local government areas and wards, is working tirelessly to ensure a successful outing.

Ezenwafor was the only aspirant who purchased the PDP’s ₦40 million nomination form. At the close of the deadline, no other aspirant expressed interest, making him the party’s sole candidate by default.

However, rumours have circulated alleging that a prominent candidate from another party had encouraged Ezenwafor to obtain the PDP ticket as a strategic move to prevent stronger aspirants from contesting under the PDP platform.

The unnamed candidate reportedly went on to clinch the ticket of another major party, while allegedly using Ezenwafor to hold on to the PDP slot until after the election.

Dismissing the speculation, Ezenwafor reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP and his commitment to running a credible race.

“I am the legitimate candidate of the PDP. When I bought the nomination form, no other aspirant expressed interest or had the courage to participate in the primary election. That’s how I emerged as the party’s candidate,” he said.

“Anyone suggesting otherwise is simply trying to deceive our people and undermine my candidacy. I urge the general public, as well as members of the PDP, the Board of Trustees, and the National Working Committee (NWC), to disregard such baseless allegations.”

Ezenwafor further disclosed that his campaign would officially begin in all 21 local government areas and 326 electoral wards across Anambra State.

“We are mobilizing and consulting widely. We are optimistic about our chances and confident that we will achieve victory at the end of the day,” he said.

