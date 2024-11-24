Anambra 2025: Paul Chukwuma Declares Intention To Run For Gov

Share

A former National Auditor of Anambra State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma, has declared his intention to run for the 2025 governorship election in the State.

Announcing his intention to run for the exalted office on Sunday, Chukwuma disclosed that he would be contesting for the Governor of Anambra State on the platform of the APC come 2025.

Chukwuma made this known while speaking at a press conference in his hometown, Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Chukwuma, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of Olivia University, Burundi emphasised his commitment to addressing insecurity, infrastructural challenges, unemployment, and other socio-economic issues affecting the state and its people.

According to him, as an expert in business and economics, he would apply his expertise to ensure that Anambra’s resources are efficiently managed and utilized for the benefit of the people.

He declared that it is time for Anambra to align with the APC-led Federal Government to foster development in key areas, including roads, railways, gas pipelines, and ports, which would serve as a foundation for the state’s next phase of progress.

“Security and massive infrastructure development will be my top priorities as governor. I will ensure a state where everyone can sleep peacefully. Security is the bedrock of development—no state can thrive without it.

“No investor would risk investing in a state where security is not guaranteed, which is why many of our people are hesitant to come home and invest. The current security situation in Anambra is alarming and demands urgent action.

“This does not require rocket science but the implementation of the right measures and manpower.” he noted

Chukwuma further pledged to run an all-inclusive government that delivers dividends of democracy to every Anambra citizen.

He also criticised the current administration under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), stating that the lack of collaboration with the Federal Government has left Anambra underdeveloped.

