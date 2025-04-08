Anambra 2025: Ozigbo Rejects APC Guber Primary Outcome

Share

Valentine Ozigbo, an aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship race in Anambra State, has condemned the outcome of the April 5 party primary in the State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ozigbo described the primary election as a charade and an injustice against the people of Anambra.

He revealed that he had filed a formal petition before the APC Gubernatorial Primary Appeals Committee, alleging that the process that produced Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party’s flagbearer was marred by fraud, irregularities, and violations of democratic norms.

Ozigbo said, “Yesterday, I formally submitted a petition to the Appeals Committee of our great party… That exercise, by all observable standards, was a charade — a well-orchestrated heist designed to deliver a predetermined outcome.”

Citing widespread manipulation, voter exclusion, and a lack of transparency in vote counting, Ozigbo asserted that the process violated not only internal party rules but also broader expectations of fairness and accountability in a democratic system.

Ozigbo, who joined the APC in February after stints with the Labour Party and the PDP, where he had a strong showing in the 2021 governorship race, framed his protest as a defense of democratic values rather than a personal grievance.

“This is not just about me. It is about the soul of our democracy. About the values we claim to represent. About the future we owe our children,” he wrote, adding that the April 5 primary was a fraud against him but, more critically, a theft against the people of Anambra.

Ozigbo is widely regarded as one of the most formidable contenders in Anambra politics, boasting widespread youth support, a clean image, and the unique ability to bridge Nigeria’s corporate and political landscapes.

Analysts note that he is the only APC aspirant with a recent electoral base and cross-party appeal capable of unseating incumbent Governor Charles Soludo in the November election.

In a tone that was both defiant and inspirational, Ozigbo affirmed his decision to remain within the APC and continue the fight from within the party.

“I will not be distracted. I will not run for the Senate, nor will I pivot to another political opportunity for the sake of ambition. I will stand firm, here, in the APC, and I will fight this good fight to its just end,” he declared.

Rejecting political expediency, Ozigbo emphasized that his foray into politics has always been about service, not power.

“I am not a transactional politician… I seek [power] to make a difference — to restore dignity, create jobs, secure lives, and light a path for the next generation.”

Ozigbo invoked global and biblical liberation struggles — from the U.S. Civil Rights Movement to Mandela’s long walk to freedom — to frame his campaign as part of a larger battle for justice and transformation in Anambra State.

“Oppression always fights back before it breaks. That is what we are witnessing today: the dying kicks of a system scared of change,” he said, warning party leaders that “the future cannot be bribed or bullied. The people are watching. History is recording.”

Addressing the national leadership of the APC directly, Ozigbo urged the party to rectify what he described as a grave error: “This election is a defining moment not just for Anambra but for the credibility of our party and the soul of our nation.

“The party still has a chance to right this wrong and present a candidate who can truly win and govern.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

