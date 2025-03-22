Anambra 2025: Ozigbo Declares Readiness To Unseat Soludo 

Share

Valentine Ozigbo, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, has declared himself the only politician capable of defeating the incumbent Governor, Chukwuma Soludo in the 2025 gubernatorial election.

Ozigbo made this declaration during an interview with Saturday Telegraph.

Ozigbo, who was the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, finished second behind Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He later defected to the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election before joining the APC in February 2025.

The businessman and immediate past President of Transcorp Group has since declared his intention to contest the 2025 Anambra Governorship election.

Speaking on his prospects, Ozigbo expressed confidence in his ability to unseat Soludo.

“Real politicians in Anambra State know that I am the only one with the capacity to defeat Governor Soludo,” Ozigbo said.

“I had never been involved in politics until 2021 when I contested the governorship election against Soludo, who was funded by the then-incumbent governor, and Andy Uba, who had federal support as the APC candidate. Despite all the odds, I finished second ahead of the APC candidate.”

Ozigbo also expressed his support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, as evidence of his political commitment.

“I also showed purpose in 2023. Without any prompting, I followed and supported Peter Obi. When Soludo was criticizing and throwing stones at his presidential ambition, I actively supported him,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Anambra governorship election will hold in November 2025, with political parties required to conduct their primaries between March 20 and April 10, 2025.

Ozigbo’s defection to the APC has generated speculation about his strategy to consolidate support within the party and across Anambra’s political landscape.

His entry into the race under the APC banner could reshape the dynamics of the 2025 election.

Political analysts suggest that Ozigbo’s appeal lies in his grassroots connections and his reputation as a successful businessman. However, his ability to unite the APC and attract cross-party support will be critical to his chances against Soludo, who remains a formidable incumbent.

As the race for the 2025 governorship heats up, all eyes will be on Ozigbo and his campaign to unseat Soludo, setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown in Anambra State.

