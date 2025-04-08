Anambra 2025: Onyeze Emerges Accord Party Candidate

Share

Charles Chidi Onyeze has been nominated as the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party for the November 8, 2025, election in Anambra State on Tuesday.

Onyeze, the founder of the Onyeze Humanitarian Foundation, was the only aspirant to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms of the Accord Party and was returned unopposed.

Out of the 105 accredited delegates of the party, five from each Local Government Area, Onyeze garnered a total of 93 votes in the process.

In his acceptance speech, Onyeze emphasized that the core focus of his administration, if elected, would be to run an inclusive government.

He promised that no Local Government or community would be left behind in his efforts to develop Anambra State.

“I already have a foundation that has been positively impacting the lives of our people, and with me as the governor of Anambra, I will expand it further and run an inclusive administration,” he said.

Speaking shortly after the primary election, the State Chairman of the Accord Party, Batho Igwedibia, described the process as peaceful, noting that unlike other parties, Accord chose not to resort to violence.

“As you can see, it has been a peaceful process because we are a law-abiding party, and everyone comported themselves in an orderly manner,” he said.

“Our party is number one on the ballot, and we will remain number one at all times,” Igwedibia added.

The Chairman of the Primary Committee, Elder Ibe Kelechukwu, confirmed that the process was in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

He also mentioned that representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present during the election.

