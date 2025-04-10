Anambra 2025: Nweke Emerges AA Candidate

Share

Ozo Jeff Nweke, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Shield Security Outfit, on Thursday emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the Anambra State election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

Nweke secured the ticket after a decisive victory in the party’s primary election held at Jesse Hotel in Awka, defeating two other contenders, Amarachukwu Ekwunife and Michael Elemuo.

The primary, conducted using the Option A4 voting method, saw Nweke clinch 72 votes, overwhelmingly surpassing Mrs. Amarachukwu Ekwunife, who polled 8 votes, and Mr. Michael Elemuo, who garnered 6 votes.

Mr. James Vernimbe, Chairman of the AA Governorship Primary Election Committee, announced the results, noting that out of 105 listed delegates, 72 were accredited and participated in the voting process, with no void votes recorded.

Declaring Nweke the winner, Vernimbe stated, “Ozo Jeff Nweke is hereby declared the winner of the primary and is duly elected as the Action Alliance’s candidate for the Anambra State 2025 governorship election.”

He praised the Option A4 method for its transparency and credibility, which ensured a smooth and fair electoral process.

In his acceptance speech, Nweke expressed gratitude to the delegates for their trust and support, vowing to lead a campaign focused on liberating the people of Anambra.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed by the confidence you have placed in me. I will not disappoint the state,” he said, acknowledging the challenges ahead but affirming his readiness to tackle them.

Nweke outlined his vision for Anambra, promising that an AA administration would prioritize the welfare of the masses.

“Under an AA government, the common people will be our first priority. We will do everything possible to ensure the well-being of Ndi Anambra. This is my promise,” he declared.

He also decried the stagnation in the state’s development, pledging to implement policies that would propel Anambra to greater heights and restore hope among its citizens.

Emphasizing the need for unity, Nweke rallied party members for the upcoming election. “We are going to win this election, but I won’t do it alone. We all must work together to achieve victory,” he urged.

With his emergence as the AA flagbearer, Nweke is set to challenge other contenders in what promises to be a fiercely contested race for the Anambra governorship in 2025.

