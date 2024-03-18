Anambra 2025: ‘No Distraction For Re-Election’ – Soludo’s Wife

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has disclosed that Governor Chukwuma Soludo is always more passionate about how to give Ndi Anambra the best and not about getting reelected as the governor of Anambra State come 2025.

Mrs Nonye Soludo, who disclosed this in a special message to mark Soludo’s two years in office, noted that the governor has never discussed the 2025 governorship election, but is rather fixed on seeing that everyone living in the Anambra State, feels the impact of good governance.

Furthermore, explained that Governor Chukwuma Soludo, being an unconventional politician, is largely motivated by service, and what he can give to make life easier for the people, stressing that his passion to leave Anambra State better than how he met it, is one thing that gives him concerns.

Meanwhile, she further, noted that the governor is a man of his word, revealing that his lifestyle revolves around honesty, sincerity, and integrity.

Mrs Nonye explained that Governor Soludo was completely prepared before coming in as a governor, stressing that everything he promised to do before his election would certainly be achieved and none would be left behind.

She also said, that even though two years are not always enough to make a great impression in governance, her husband, has been able to achieve a lot by investing in time and understanding that his mandate is one with a fast deadline.

In conclusion, while reaffirming that the next two years will witness greater development changes, Mrs Soludo urged Ndi Anambra to continue to support the administration assuring that pre-Soludo and post-Soludo narratives will be left for everyone to assess”.