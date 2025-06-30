As the November 8, 2025 Anambra governorship election campaigns gear up, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nicholas Ukachukwu, has been assured of total and unflinching support from the people of Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state across party divides.

Ukachukwu received the endorsement on Sunday, June 29, when the APC candidate visited Nnewi North LGA to thank the people for the support they gave him which enabled him win the party’s primary election, and subsequently emerged the candidate of the party on Saturday, April 5.

Ukachukwu, who arrived Anaedo Hall ground, where the event was held in Nnewi with an intimidating entourage of supporters, party faithful and campaign train, was received by thousands of supporters in Nnewi North council area amid music and dance.

Welcoming the APC candidate and his entourage, chairman of the party in Nnewi North, Ike Nwachukwu, said that people of Nnewi North, irrespective of party affiliation, would shift the love and support they have for their late son, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, to Nicholas Ukachukwu.

“The APC candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, is a man of the people, just like our own son and brother, late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. Ukachukwu is also our son and brother because, he hails from Osumenyi in the old Nnewi local government area.

“Before his demise, our son, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, is a frontline governorship aspirant of the APC. Today, Ukachukwu has taken over. As our own son, we also owe him our unflinching support more than we owe any other governorship candidate in this race. Therefore, we declare today that the love and support we have for Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has been shifted to Nicholas Ukachukwu, candidate of the APC in this race.”

Nwachukwu, who said that APC and APGA candidates were the major contenders in the governorahip race, said that Ukachukwu is the aspirant closer to Nnewi people; adding that Ukachukwu has greater propensity to develop Nnewi North when he became governor. He, therefore, asked Nnewi North people not to make any mistake come November 8 governorship election.

Also speaking, former Director General of Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization, Hon. Vincent Onyeka, pledged support for Prince Ukachukwu, and assured that former supporters of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah will transfer the support and loyalty to Ukachukwu to ensure his victory at the polls.

Lending his voice, frontline aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the forthcoming Anambra South senatorial by-election, Dozie Ikedife jnr., praised Ukachukwu and his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, and said the duo have all it takes to win the governorship election for the APC come November 8.

Chairman of APC in Anambra state, Chief (Hon.) Basil Ejidike, thanked the people of Nnewi North for turning out in their great numbers to received the party’s governorship candidate and his entourage.

Ejidike, who expressed enormous gladness over the large turnout of supporters, declared Nnewi North as the headquarters and epicenter of APC in Anambra; and urged the people to replicate similar support come November 8, by giving APC maximum votes.

Deputy governorship candidate of the party, Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife, called on the residents of Nnewi North LGA to unite in supporting the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu. She emphasized the importance of their votes in the upcoming election scheduled for November 8.

Ekwunife highlighted Ukachukwu’s commitment to prioritizing the development of Nnewi as an industrial hub, promising significant advancements that will benefit the local economy and enhance the community’s infrastructure. She encouraged voters to rally around Ukachukwu to ensure a brighter future for Nnewi and Anambra state as a whole.

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, said he visited Nnewi North LGA to express his gratitude to the residents for their support during the governorship primaries held on April 5, 2025. He solicited their continued support for the upcoming election on November 8.

As a son of Osumenyi, Ukachukwu stated that he has a unique connection to Nnewi North, which positions him to understand and prioritize the needs of the area better than any other governorship candidate in the race. He promised to focus on enhancing Nnewi’s status as the industrial hub of the state, with plans to develop infrastructure, and boost the local economy. He called on the people of Nnewi to rally behind him in the upcoming election for the benefit of their community.