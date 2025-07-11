The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the 2025 Anambra governorship election, Chief Dr. George Moghalu, has officially flagged off his campaign with massive support from party stakeholders, including the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi; Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central); and Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North), who led the campaign train.

Thousands of supporters, LP local government and ward executives, and numerous affiliated support groups stormed the rally in a show of strength and solidarity for the party and its candidate.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Peter Obi praised the people of Anambra for their continued support for the Labour Party and its flagbearer, George Moghalu. He said the large turnout at the rally reflected the people’s confidence in the party and its vision for the state.

Obi also used the occasion to address speculations about his political allegiance, clarifying that although he is part of a coalition that adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a platform for the 2027 general election, he remains a committed member of the Labour Party until then.

“Though I’m part of the coalition, I remain in the Labour Party. That’s why I’m here today to campaign for LP and its candidate, George Moghalu. We’re here to flag off the campaign for our governorship candidate,” he said.

Obi urged supporters to return to their communities and mobilize grassroots support for the party ahead of the November 8 election.

“The candidature of George Moghalu is the best thing that has happened to Anambra State. He and his running mate form the best team to take the state to the next level. Anambra must not miss this opportunity,” Obi stated.

He also defended his record as former governor of the state, noting that his administration laid a solid economic foundation. “They said my only achievement in Anambra is that I built the Sabmiller brewery, but today, it employs thousands and is the highest tax payer in the state.”

In his remarks, Senator Tony Nwoye pledged to support Moghalu in reaching every local government area in the state throughout the campaign.

Also speaking, Senator Victor Umeh described Moghalu as a sincere, competent, and incorruptible leader who cannot be influenced by money. He said the Labour Party is fortunate to have such a credible candidate and a highly experienced running mate in Mrs. Okaro.

“George Moghalu is the kind of leader Anambra needs—focused, principled, and development-driven. I urge him to avoid campaigns of bitterness and focus instead on the issues that matter most to the people,” Umeh advised.

On behalf of Labour Party members in the House of Representatives, Hon. Uchenna Annie Okonkwo assured that National Assembly members would throw their full weight behind Moghalu to secure victory in the November poll.

In his address, Chief Dr. George Moghalu expressed gratitude to Peter Obi, National Assembly members, and all party supporters for the overwhelming support at the campaign flag-off.

He reiterated his commitment, alongside his running mate Mrs. Okaro, to reposition Anambra and place it on the path to sustainable prosperity. “We have offered ourselves to serve. We are ready, and by the grace of God and the will of the people, Anambra will be transformed,” he declared.

Earlier, the state chairman of the Labour Party, Hon. Ugochukwu Emeh represented by the deputy chairman, Ven. Christian Ohajekwe expressed optimism that the party would win the election and deliver meaningful dividends of democracy.

“Our governorship candidate is a tested and trusted leader who has what it takes to win this election and govern effectively. All that is needed now is our collective commitment and support,” he said.