Anambra 2025: LP’s Moghalu Unveils Okaro As Running Mate

Share

The Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate for the November 2025 election in Anambra State, George Moghalu, has officially unveiled Mrs. Ifeoma Veronica Okaro as his running mate, marking what many observers describe as a visionary and strategic partnership.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony in Abuja, Dr. Moghalu hailed Mrs. Okaro as “a woman of unshakable integrity, a seasoned educationist, tested leader, and a dedicated servant of the public good, community, and the church.”

He emphasized that her selection followed extensive consultations and was rooted in her outstanding track record in public service, education, and grassroots mobilization.

“After due consultation, it is important to formally unveil and publicly announce her as my running mate. I am confident that Anambra will be better enriched with Mrs. Ifeoma on board,” Dr. Moghalu said.

Mrs. Okaro brings more than four decades of experience to the ticket. She currently serves as President of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) – Women’s Wing. She is also the immediate past Chairman of the Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC) and a former Education Director with the Diocese on the Niger Education Board. Her contributions to education and community development have earned her national recognition, including the prestigious Presidential Award for Best Public Secondary School Administrator in Nigeria.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Okaro expressed profound gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility.

“This opportunity is not only for me but for millions of Anambra women. You have made us believe that if you educate a man, you educate an individual — but if you educate a woman, you educate a nation,” she said.

She pledged to mobilize women across the state and run an inclusive, people-focused campaign.

“We will not betray the confidence reposed in us. We will mobilize, we will serve, and we will win — together,” she declared.

Her selection has been widely applauded as a reflection of the Labour Party’s commitment to gender inclusion, equity, and service-oriented leadership.

Labour Party chieftain, Mr. OCN Okafor, said:

“The Moghalu–Okaro ticket presents a compelling vision for Anambra — one rooted in experience, empathy, discipline, and development-focused governance. This is more than a campaign; it is a movement of hope.”

Mrs. Okaro, a former Principal Special Grade at Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) and widely regarded as the “Principal of all Principals” in Anambra, hails from Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government Area. She is also a devoted Anglican.

Share