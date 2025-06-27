Anambra 2025: LP Suffers Setback As 2,000 Members Back APC’s Ukachukwu

As the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State gathers momentum, the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, George Moghalu, have suffered a major setback as about 2,000 party members from Anambra South Senatorial District—Moghalu’s stronghold—defected to support the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicholas Ukachukwu.

The defection took place on Wednesday, June 25, at the APC secretariat in Awka, the state capital. The event coincided with the unveiling of 72 support groups who also pledged allegiance to the APC candidate and vowed to work for his victory at the polls.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, leader of the group, Amobi Izundu, said the decision to align with Ukachukwu was driven by the desire to return Anambra State to the political mainstream and end its long-standing position in the opposition.

“We reasoned that Anambra has been in the opposition for too long, and needs to join the government at the center. And there is no other way to achieve this than to join forces to ensure that the candidate of the APC gets majority votes during the governorship election,” Izundu stated.

He added that members of the group would mobilize and be present at their various polling stations across the senatorial district on election day to ensure Ukachukwu’s victory.

In his remarks, APC governorship candidate Nicholas Chukwujekwu Ukachukwu expressed gratitude to the LP members for their support, assuring them that their loyalty would be rewarded.

“I am not surprised that you are joining forces with me to ensure victory, because you are my brothers and sisters. Compare me with other candidates in this race, and you’ll see that I’m the best,” Ukachukwu said.

“Soludo, they say, is doing his best; but his best is not good enough to earn him a second term. To me, the incumbent governor has failed, and his failure should not be rewarded with another opportunity. I’m glad you’re with me, and together, we will oust him with our collective votes come November 8.”

Describing the defection as a “heroic act,” Ukachukwu also thanked the 72 support groups for their confidence in his candidacy, saying he was humbled by the overwhelming support.

“I am humbled that hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life and across the state are pooling their resources to support me. I am willing to work with all of you, and I assure you that I will not disappoint.”

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, a major LP stakeholder in Anambra South, George Uyammadu, who was among the defectors, said the Labour Party is currently in disarray and lacks the structure to win the governorship election.

“Our party, the LP, is currently nowhere. It is in shambles. The candidate is on his own, the lawmakers are on their own, and our leader, Peter Obi, is also on his own. In this condition, how do we expect to prosecute an election and win?”

Uyammadu explained that, after a careful assessment of the political landscape and the state of LP in Anambra, they resolved to support the APC and its candidate, Ukachukwu.

When asked whether the group had officially joined the APC, he clarified: “We are still in LP; we have not joined the APC. We remain in LP because Peter Obi is there. In 2027, if Peter Obi is still in LP, you’ll find us there. If he moves to another party for his presidential bid, we’ll move with him. But for this governorship election, Ukachukwu is our choice.”