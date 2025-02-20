Anambra 2025: LP Chieftain, Ozigbo Joins APC

Share

Valentine Ozigbo, a respected business leader, and 2021 Anambra governorship candidate, has officially announced his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling political party.

A statement from the VCO Campaign Organisation stated that Ozigbo’s move was announced on Thursday, February 20, 2025, when members of APC in Amesi Ward in Aguata Local Government Area, visited his home.

“The Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation wishes to officially announce that Valentine Ozigbo, a distinguished business leader, philanthropist, and visionary politician, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), Africa’s biggest political party.

“This historic decision was formalized today, (Thursday) February 20, 2025, when Mr Ozigbo completed his registration as a member of the APC at his ward in Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State.

“He was warmly received by executive members of the party and stakeholders at the ward and local government levels,” the statement said.

Mr Ozigbo outlined his grand vision for a brighter and better Anambra State, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to transformational leadership, economic development, and people-centred governance.

He also pledged to contribute significantly to the growth and success of the APC in the state.

“Mr Ozigbo’s decision to join the APC is driven by his deep-rooted belief in progressive governance, his desire to work alongside forward-thinking leaders, and his determination to champion policies that will uplift the people of Anambra and Nigeria at large,” the statement added.

The Amesi Ward chairman of the APC, Mr Chidi Johnpaul Muokwe, welcomed Ozigbo to the party, saying he represents “the light in the darkness” that Anambra earnestly needs.

Speaking on behalf of the party executives in Aguata LGA, Chief Godson C. Anyadike, said he was delighted to receive such a prestigious personality and pledged cooperation and support in the coming months.

He said that he marvelled that in the history of APC in Aguata, no new member has ever come with this type of grace and excitement.

Many party faithful took their turns to eulogize the personality of Valentine Ozigbo, including Ogbatuluenyi Amesi, Eusebius Ezeliora, Later Rain Chukwuma Ezenwankwo, Nkechi Abanobi, etc.

Chief Dr Tony Offiah, a chieftain of the Labour Party and Chief Sir Afam Okpalauzuegbu, the Secretary of the Labour Party in Aguata LGA promptly joined Mr Ozigbo to decamp to APC in a move to signal what is to come.

Speaking on his next steps, Mr Ozigbo stated that he would issue a formal statement after meeting with the national leadership of the APC in the coming days.

Valentine Ozigbo is a charismatic leader and unyielding champion for democracy who stepped into the political scene in 2020 after resigning from his role as the President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc.

His candidacy inspired the biggest grassroots political movement in the South East region of Nigeria, leading to a strong showing at the 2021 Anambra governorship election, where he came second behind Professor Soludo, who was making his fourth attempt at the governorship.

He resigned from the Labour Party on Wednesday, February 19. With this bold move, Ozigbo signals a new era of political engagement — one centred on unity, progress, and the collective aspiration for a stronger and more prosperous Anambra.

Share

Please follow and like us: