Anambra 2025: INEC Releases Gov’ship Candidates’ Details

Share

As the battle for the 2025 Gubernatorial election in Anambra State draws closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday released the personal details of all candidates contesting for the coveted seat.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Anambra governorship election is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday, May 17.

According to him, the development follows the conclusion of party primaries and the submission of nomination forms by sixteen political parties ahead of the 6:00 p.m. deadline on Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to INEC, the documents were uploaded via its dedicated portal, which automatically closed at the deadline. The commission has called on members of the public to scrutinise the documents.

INEC also reminded aspirants who participated in the party primaries that they have the right to challenge any candidate’s nomination at the Federal High Court if they believe false information has been provided, as allowed under Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act.

READ ALSO

The final list of candidates will be released on June 9, 2025, in accordance with Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act, which requires publication at least 150 days before the election.

“In line with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission has displayed the EC9 forms, academic credentials, and other relevant documents of all candidates and their running mates at its state headquarters and the 21 local government offices in Anambra State.

“Following the conclusion of party primaries, sixteen (16) Political Parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Anambra State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6.00 pm on Monday, 12th May 2025, when the dedicated portal automatically shuts down.

“As provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election, the Commission has published the personal particulars of each candidate and his running mate by displaying copies of the Form EC9, along with all the accompanying academic credentials and other documents submitted by them, at our State Headquaters and the 21 Local Government offices across Anambra State.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 9th June 2025 which is at least 150 days before the day of the election in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 7 on our Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.” the statement added.

Share