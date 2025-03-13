Anambra 2025: I’m On Rescue Mission –PDP Guber Aspirant

Share

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 2025 Anambra State governorship election, Sir Jude Ezenwafor, said he is in the race to rescue the state from insecurity and misgovernance.

Ezenwafor, who was at the PDP national secretariat on Wednesday to submit his nomination form, enunciated his five-point agenda to include security, business and investment, as well as youth Empowerment.

The aspirant who described himself as “onowu”, self professed king maker who claimed to have produced many governors of Anambra State from (Chinwoke) Mbadinuju to Willie Obiano, said it is now time for him to become governor himself.

He said: “There is no governor that has ruled Anambra State that doesn’t have my hand. Let the person prove it. No party has ruled Anambra State that my hand was not there.

So now, I want to prove myself.” Ezenwafor also said he has served virtually in government in Anambra State since 1999. This, according to him, includes SA (Youth and Mobilisation) to former Governor Mbadinuju.

