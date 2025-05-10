Anambra 2025: I’m Chosen To Become Next Governor – Umennajiego

Share

As the Anambra State governorship election draws near, a gubernatorial aspirant, Jude Umennajiego of the Labour Party, has maintained that he is the “chosen David” who will eventually be elected Governor of Anambra State by November 8, 2025.

Speaking in Onitsha during a chat with newsmen, the lawmaker, who currently represents Onitsha South II Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, said that despite the internal crisis within the Labour Party, he is convinced that he will eventually participate in the gubernatorial election and win by God’s help.

“What God cannot do does not exist. Have this at the back of your mind. I want to draw an allegory from the Bible on the choice of kings in Israel. When Prophet Samuel was sent to anoint one of the sons of Jesse, Jesse brought out seven of his eight sons who were military officers, thinking they were the most qualified. But God told Samuel there was still another one.

“They waited until David was brought in from the field, where he was tending his father’s sheep, and he was anointed the next king of Israel.

“My desire is to do what is right and to serve the people of Anambra State. My motivation is to improve on what previous leaders have done and do even better.”

On the crisis rocking the Labour Party, Umennajiego said: “I know that ultimately the internal crisis within the Labour Party will be resolved. We are one big family. What is happening is that everybody wants their own interest to be protected.”

