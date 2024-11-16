Anambra 2025: I ‘ll unite tradition with modern governance – Ozigbo

Share

Anambra State Governorship aspirant, Valentine Ozigbo, has said that he would unite both traditional and modern approaches to governance if elected as Anambra Governor in 2025.

Ozigbo dropped the hint while addressing Ndi Anambra professionals and elders at the Anambra State Public Officers and Elders Forum (ASPOF) meeting in Abuja yesterday.

The event which was chaired by Chief Simon Okeke, brought together prominent Anambra leaders committed to securing a brighter future for the state, gave Ozigbo the platform to articulate his agenda for Anambra State when he becomes the governor of the state.

In his address, Ozigbo introduced his transformative vision, Ka Anambra Chawpụ, an inclusive framework designed to harness Anambra’s rich cultural, economic, and historical strengths.

He said: “This vision aims to create a self-generative, progressive future for our state by uniting tradition with modern governance approaches. Ka Anambra Chawpụ encompasses five core pillars.

Among the pillars are preserving Cultural Identity: Embracing Igbo heritage as the bedrock of Anambra’s growth, Economic Empowerment: Supporting local businesses and creating job opportunities to build a resilient economy, Community-Centered Governance: Ensuring government actions align with the values interests of Ndi Anambra and Scientific and Technological Innovation: Fostering advancements in education and infrastructure to position Anambra as a modernized state and Security and Stability: Establishing a secure environment as the foundation for lasting progress.

